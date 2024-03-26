Toronto police looking for driver, pedestrian after they left the scene of reported collision

Vehicle believed to be involved in a collision with a pedestrian early in the morning on March 26, 2024.
Vehicle believed to be involved in a collision with a pedestrian early in the morning on March 26, 2024. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 26, 2024 4:24 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 4:45 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a driver and pedestrian involved in a reported collision early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 2 a.m. for reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

It was reported that the pedestrian was crossing from east to west at the intersection when a dark-coloured Honda Civic made a left turn and struck the person.

Immediately after the collision, the driver assisted the pedestrian into their vehicle and fled the scene at “a high rate of speed.”

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

Police are now looking to speak to the driver and pedestrian to ensure the pedestrian is safe. No information about their identities has been made available.

A partial Ontario licence plate was noted and may CDMA or CBMA and there would be notable damage to the front end of the vehicle.

