4 sentenced to death in Tunisia for a 2013 assassination of a politician

FILE - Tunisian lawyer Chokri Belaid attends a news conference at the lawyers' bar in Tunis on Dec. 29, 2010. Four people were sentenced Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to death and two given life imprisonment over the 2013 assassination of Tunisian opposition leader Chokri Belaid. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 4:51 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 4:56 am.

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A Tunisian court sentenced four people to death and two to life in prison on charges stemming from the murder of a left-wing politician, a public prosecutor said Wednesday.

Chokri Belaid, the 48-year-old leader of the Popular Front coalition, was shot in his car outside his home in Tunis in February 2013. His assassination, the country’s first in decades, prompted mass protests and helped lead to the resignation of the then-prime minister.

Belaid earned a following for his forceful criticisms of Ennahda, the Islamist party that rose to power after President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali became the first dictator toppled in the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings. His supporters blamed the party for taking an overly accommodating approach toward extremists after his assassination.

Those criticisms and subsequent assassinations later that year set off a political crisis for Tunisia as it struggled to transition from dictatorship to democracy.

Authorities blamed Belaid’s murder on Islamic extremists. Twenty-three had been charged in a sprawling case that took years to investigate and bring to trial. On Wednesday, five defendants were acquitted while others received sentences ranging from two to 120 years.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

10h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

11h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

A Canadian expert on match fixing says the NBA's investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter is a dire warning to professional sports leagues in North America. Declan Hill, associate...

5h ago

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

10h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

11h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

A Canadian expert on match fixing says the NBA's investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter is a dire warning to professional sports leagues in North America. Declan Hill, associate...

5h ago

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

11h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

12h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

12h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

16h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

17h ago

More Videos