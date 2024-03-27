Animal rights groups seek review of Ontario’s new hunting dog law

Riders and hunting dogs assemble for a hunt in Bridgewater, Conn.
Riders and hunting dogs assemble for a hunt in Bridgewater, Conn. in an Oct.8, 2014 file photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jessica Hill

By John Marchesan

Posted March 27, 2024 3:17 pm.

Two animal rights organizations have requested a review of a new Ontario law that expands a licensing regime that allows dogs to track down captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits in massive fenced-in pens.

Last year, the province passed legislation that would allow the expansion of licences for so-called “train and trial” areas where hunters can bring their dogs to search for, and chase down, wild animals. The dog sport has seen its numbers dwindle since past Progressive Conservative premier Mike Harris’s government made new licences illegal and allowed others to phase out.

Animal Justice and Coyote Watch Canada filed the review request last week under the province’s Environmental Bill of Rights, asking Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith to both stop the train and trial area expansion plans as well as phase out existing ones.

“The more that we learn about these penned dog-hunt areas, the more we’re concerned about the risks to wildlife and the risks to public health as well,” Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, said in an interview.

The training component sees hunting dogs let loose in these areas, which are often hundreds of hectares in size, but fenced in around the perimeter. The dogs learn to hunt animals such as coyotes, which are caught in the wild and re-homed to these areas.

The trialing portion involves competitions with judges who score the dogs on their hunting skills. Points are awarded and champions crowned.

Related:

The law says wildlife is not to be hurt during these practice hunts, but the reality is different, two former conservation officers told The Canadian Press last year.

The former officers, Rick Maw and Wayne Lintack, spoke out about the province’s plan to expand the dog sport, saying it was cruel towards wildlife, particularly coyotes. 

They said coyotes had been hurt and killed by dogs in the past. The pair also spoke about uncovering a coyote trade ring where the animals were caught illegally, stuffed into a small room in a barn and sold off to other hunters to be used in other train and trial areas.

Last year, after lobbying from hunters, Doug Ford’s government decided to expand the sport. The Ontario Sporting Dog Association said no animal is hurt in the sport. The expansion also has the support of the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters.

The province has proposed to grant new licences through a one-time 90-day application period, which is expected to open soon, and allow licences to be transferred to new owners. 

The sport is “cruel and inhumane,” the animal rights organizations say in their review application.

“These operations subject captive animals to horrific physical and psychological distress, and also create an unsafe environment for the dogs who are trained to chase these animals being used as live bait,” Animal Justice and Coyote Watch Canada said in their application.

Animals to be used as bait in the sport are to be trapped humanely, the law states.

The minister declined to comment, saying he has not yet had time to review the application.

The ministry said it is also reviewing the application. 

“Currently, all train and trial facilities are operated responsibly and meet strict regulatory requirements, including meeting care standards for wildlife,” said Marcela Mayo, a spokesperson with the ministry. 

“We are committed to ensuring this continues.”

Conservation officers inspect the facilities and “will take necessary enforcement action, as they have in the past, and as they will continue to do in the future,” Mayo said.

There were more than 60 such train and trial areas in 1997, but that number has fallen to 24 provincewide. The law made it illegal to sell or transfer those licences.

No other province allows such train and trial areas using live animals as bait, except for Manitoba, which allows the use of live game birds but no other animals, the review application states.

Fox and coyote penning is banned in most U.S. states, the application notes.

Ontario’s Green party said it stands with Animal Justice and Coyote Watch Canada.

“There’s a reason that penned dog hunting is banned in almost every other Canadian province,” said Green Party of Ontario Leader Mike Schreiner. 

“It’s incredibly cruel to the wild animals that are used as live bait, and creates a dangerous environment for the dogs being trained to hunt and kill. These so-called trial and train facilities have no place in Ontario.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns

Canada's chief public health officer says the number of measles cases in the country continues to rise.  Dr. Theresa Tam says in a statement the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 40 measles...

45m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns

Canada's chief public health officer says the number of measles cases in the country continues to rise.  Dr. Theresa Tam says in a statement the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 40 measles...

46m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

21h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

5h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

23h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

22h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.
More Videos