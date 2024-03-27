Apple announces Worldwide Developers Conference dates, in-person event

FILE - The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in Munich, Germany, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. European Union regulators opened investigations into Apple, Google and Meta on Monday March 25, 2024 in the first cases under a sweeping new law designed to stop Big Tech companies from cornering digital markets that took effect earlier this month. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 10:47 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 10:56 am.

Apple has announced their annual developers conference will take place June 10 through June 14.

The big summer event will be live-streamed, but some select developers have been invited to attend in-person events at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, on June 10.

The company typically showcases their latest software and product updates — including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AppleTV and Vision Pro headset — during a keynote address on the first day.

Contributing to a drop in Apple’s stock price this year is concern it lags behind Microsoft and Google in the push to develop products powered by artificial intelligence technology. While Apple tends to keep its product development close to the vest, CEO Tim Cook signaled at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in February that it has been making big investments in generative AI and plans to disclose more later this year.

The week-long conference will have opportunities for developers to connect with Apple designers and engineers to gain insight into new tools, frameworks and features, according to the company’s announcement.

The Associated Press

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

2h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

2h ago

Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan
Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after video surveillance captured them deliberately setting an auto repair shop on fire, resulting in an explosion. Authorities were called to...

44m ago

Ontario pothole season: Have your say in 'worst roads' campaign
Ontario pothole season: Have your say in 'worst roads' campaign

Potholes are a constant irritation for drivers and cyclists not just in the GTA but across Ontario, and if your commute involves driving on such roads, you might want to nominate it for the Canadian Automobile...

55m ago

