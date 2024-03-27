Cargo firms start to reroute away from Montreal amid fears of port strike

A container ship is loaded in the Port of Montreal, Tuesday, Sept.19, 2023. At least one major transportation company is rerouting cargo away from the Port of Montreal over fears of a potential strike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 12:18 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 12:26 pm.

MONTREAL — A major transportation company is rerouting cargo away from the Port of Montreal over fears of a potential strike, prompting concerns that others may follow in its wake.

Delmar International, a Quebec-based logistics firm that has 1,500 employees across 17 countries, says in a post to customers that all Montreal-bound freight will now flow through the Port of Halifax in a pre-emptive move to limit fallout from a looming potential work stoppage

Earlier this month, the Canada Industrial Relations Board dismissed a request from Montreal port employers to require employees to work during a strike, opening the gate to possible job action or a lockout after a six-month freeze.

On Friday, the Maritime Employers Association asked the labour board to rekindle negotiations amid what it called a “bad faith” stance by the union, which it claims has refused to resume talks.

Association spokeswoman Isabelle Pelletier says it is “very worried” over “strong signals” that cargo will be shipped elsewhere due to strike fears.

The dockworkers’ union represents roughly 1,200 Montreal port employees whose collective agreement expired in December and who last went on strike four years ago in a 12-day job action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

4h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

3h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4m ago

Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino
Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino

Five people from Etobicoke and Brampton were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged illegal activity at a casino in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. An OPP spokesperson said...

52m ago

