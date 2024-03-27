Catch up on our Maryland bridge collapse coverage

A cargo ship is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 2:50 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 2:56 pm.

Since a ship hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Monday and brought it down, events have been moving fast. And the chaotic saga is still unfolding.

Here are some key Associated Press stories that, together, can bring you up to speed on the story so far and what has taken place. We’ll add to this list of stories in coming hours and days as events warrant.

___

— Start catching up with Wednesday’s “mainbar,” as AP calls the main news story related to an event. This story looks at the investigation into the disaster and where it is taking authorities.

— “It looked like something out of an action movie.” Find out what happened in this first-day story about the collapse and its immediate aftermath.

— Follow along with live updates in this AP Live Blog, which began shortly after the disaster and continues now.

— Watch the moment the bridge fell in this video.

— What happened, why, and other crucial information: Get briefed fast in this explainer about what we know and what we don’t.

What it’s like to survive a bridge collapse: “There was definitely something wrong.”

— Delays, Disruption. Rising costs. “Significant and long-lasting impacts.” The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge rippled through shipping lanes — local, regional and global.

Who was Francis Scott Key, for whom the bridge is named? Turns out he was in a boat in the same waters more than 200 years ago, watching a battle and writing the poem that would become the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

— From Texas’ Queen Isabella Causeway in 2001 to Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 1980, disasters involving human-built spans are destructive and often lethal. Find out where others happened and what caused them.

___

For more coverage of the bridge collapse, follow AP News here.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns

Canada's chief public health officer says the number of measles cases in the country continues to rise.  Dr. Theresa Tam says in a statement the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 40 measles...

46m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns

Canada's chief public health officer says the number of measles cases in the country continues to rise.  Dr. Theresa Tam says in a statement the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 40 measles...

46m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

21h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

5h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

23h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

23h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.
More Videos