Child airlifted to hospital after canine attack in Bancroft, Ont.
Posted March 27, 2024 10:15 am.
Police say a child had to be airlifted to hospital after being attacked by what they call a “canine-type” animal in Bancroft, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the unprovoked attack took place on Tuesday afternoon.
They say an aggressive canine-type animal attacked the child on Bradshaw Road in the town of Bancroft.
Police say the child was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They describe the animal as black and grey and similar to a German Shepard or Huskey dog.
Anyone in the area is asked to be cautious and to report any sightings of the animal to police.