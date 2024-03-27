China wins WTO dispute with Australia over steel products

FILE - A coal train travels through the Hunter Valley near Muswellbrook, Australia, Nov. 2, 2021. China has won its near three-year World Trade Organisation dispute with Australia on Tuesday, March 27, 2024, over tariffs on steel products that began during the nadir of the bilateral relationship between the countries. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 12:38 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 12:42 am.

SYDNEY (AP) — China has won a nearly three-year-long dispute with Australia at the World Trade Organization over tariffs on steel products that began during a low point of bilateral relations between the countries, and Australia’s trade minister said Wednesday his government accepted the ruling.

Beijing took its complaint to the WTO in June 2021 over Australia’s extra duties on railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks imported from China. Trade in these products was worth 62 million Australian dollars ($40.4 million) in 2022.

On Tuesday, the WTO panel adjudicating the case in Geneva, Switzerland, found that Australia’s investigating authority, the Anti-Dumping Commission, had acted inconsistently with some articles of the anti-dumping agreement.

Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell said in a statement Wednesday that Canberra accepted the WTO’s ruling and supported a rules-based trading system.

“Australia will engage with China and take steps to implement the panel’s findings,” Farrell said.

“Australia remains committed to a fully functioning WTO dispute settlement system so that the rights and obligations of all WTO members can be enforced,” he added.

Trade tariffs have been a hot topic between Beijing and Canberra in recent years after China imposed a raft of sanctions on Australian goods in 2020 during the most recent nadir in the bilateral relationship. It is estimated that the tariffs cost the Australian economy 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion).

Most of the tariffs have since been lifted as the relationship thawed, but tariffs on wine, rock lobster and some abattoirs still remain.

In April, Australia suspended a complaint to the WTO in a bid to reopen the Chinese market to Australian barley, which had been one of the products targeted by the tariffs and was widely seen as the new Australian government’s attempts to repair relations with Beijing.

The Australian government has also halted another WTO dispute against China over sanctions on Australian wine worth about 1.1 billion Australian dollars ($720 million) in exchange for a review by China to be completed by the end of March.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

7h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

8h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

A Canadian expert on match fixing says the NBA's investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter is a dire warning to professional sports leagues in North America. Declan Hill, associate...

2h ago

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

7h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

8h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

A Canadian expert on match fixing says the NBA's investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter is a dire warning to professional sports leagues in North America. Declan Hill, associate...

2h ago

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

8h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

9h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

9h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

13h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

14h ago

More Videos