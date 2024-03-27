How the government investigates ‘greenwashing’ complaints

In today’s The Big Story podcast, you may not know which ads meet the definition of greenwashing — but you know the type of ads in that discussion. Big corporations assuring you of how much they do for the environment, how sustainable their practices are and how much they’ve already done to make sure you can enjoy their products guilt-free.

Carl Meyer is a climate investigations reporter for The Narwhal. “All of us are trying to go about making these environmentally friendly choices when we go shopping, and businesses know this… and they’re trying to meet this demand for eco-friendly stuff, by marketing their products that way,” says Meyer.

As the climate crisis worsens, convincing your customers your business is part of the solution, not the problem, can translate to a lot of revenue. The question is, how legitimate are those claims, and what happens when someone reports you for not meeting your own lofty standards?