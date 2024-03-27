The Big Story

How the government investigates ‘greenwashing’ complaints

The ingredients label for soy milk are seen in a grocery store
FILE - The ingredients label for soy milk are seen in a grocery store in New York on Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 27, 2024 8:17 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, you may not know which ads meet the definition of greenwashing — but you know the type of ads in that discussion. Big corporations assuring you of how much they do for the environment, how sustainable their practices are and how much they’ve already done to make sure you can enjoy their products guilt-free.

Carl Meyer is a climate investigations reporter for The Narwhal. “All of us are trying to go about making these environmentally friendly choices when we go shopping, and businesses know this… and they’re trying to meet this demand for eco-friendly stuff, by marketing their products that way,” says Meyer.

As the climate crisis worsens, convincing your customers your business is part of the solution, not the problem, can translate to a lot of revenue. The question is, how legitimate are those claims, and what happens when someone reports you for not meeting your own lofty standards?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

1h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

45m ago

Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan
Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after video surveillance captured them deliberately setting an auto repair shop on fire, resulting in an explosion. Authorities were called to...

18m ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

2h ago

Top Stories

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

1h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

45m ago

Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan
Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after video surveillance captured them deliberately setting an auto repair shop on fire, resulting in an explosion. Authorities were called to...

18m ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

14h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

15h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

16h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

16h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

21h ago

More Videos