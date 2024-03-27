Haiti’s transitional council issues its first statement, signaling its creation is nearly complete

A lifeless body lies in the street as pedestrians walk past in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, March 25, 2024. According to witnesses, the man died during an attack by armed gangs. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 5:28 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 5:43 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Members of a transitional presidential council who will be responsible for selecting a new prime minister issued their first official statement on Wednesday, pledging to restore “public and democratic order” in Haiti.

The statement, although signed by eight members of what is supposed to be a nine-member council, is still considered a sign that a contentious and drawn-out nomination process is ending and that the council might soon assume its official duties.

“We are determined to alleviate the suffering of the Haitian people, trapped for too long between bad governance, multifaceted violence and disregard for their perspectives and needs,” they said.

The members noted that as soon as the council is officially installed, they would help “put Haiti back on the path of democratic legitimacy, stability and dignity.”

The statement was issued nearly a month after gangs began targeting key government infrastructures across the capital of Port-au-Prince. The violence has somewhat subsided since the Feb. 29 attacks began, with gangs previously burning police stations, opening fire on the main international airport that remains closed and storming Haiti’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

Scores of people have been killed, and some 17,000 left homeless.

In recent days, the violence has been largely focused on downtown Port-au-Prince.

The council members pledged to “execute a clear action plan aimed at restoring public and democratic order through the restoration of the security of the lives and property of the population, the relief of poverty and the achievement of free elections as well as the reforms necessary to the progress of the nation.”

The members said they have developed the criteria and mechanisms to choose a council president, a new prime minister and a ministerial cabinet.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who remains locked out of Haiti, has said he would resign once the council is formally established.

“We are at a crucial turning point that calls us to unity. It is imperative that the entire nation comes together to overcome this crisis for the well-being of all and a future better for our country,” the council members said.

Those who signed the statement were Fritz Alphonse Jean, with the Montana Accord group; Leslie Voltaire with Fanmi Lavalas; Louis Gérald Gilles with the December 21 Agreement political group, which is allied with Henry; Laurent Saint-Cyr with the private sector; Edgard Leblanc Fils with the January 30 political group; Emmanuel Vertilaire with the Pitit Desalin party; Augustin Smith with the EDE/RED political party; and Frinel Joseph as one of two non-voting observers.

Smith recently replaced former nominee, Dominique Dupuy, a UNESCO ambassador, who announced Sunday that she was resigning following political attacks and death threats.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

4h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4h ago

Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll
Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll

Almost 60 per cent of Canadians believe that a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials needs to be implemented right away, according to a new poll. The poll conducted by Maru Public Opinion found...

1h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

4h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4h ago

Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll
Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll

Almost 60 per cent of Canadians believe that a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials needs to be implemented right away, according to a new poll. The poll conducted by Maru Public Opinion found...

1h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
More housing set to be built on Villiers Island
More housing set to be built on Villiers Island

Waterfront Toronto held a community meeting to discuss the latest development plan for Villiers Island, including increased housing targets. Michelle Mackey reports.

6h ago

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.
3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

8h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

4:12
Are you planning to visit Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know
Are you planning to visit Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know

A million people are expected to descend on Niagara Falls on April 8, to view the total solar eclipse. Melanie Ng speaks with the Niagara Parks Commission about what visitors can expect on the big day.
More Videos