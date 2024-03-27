Interference inquiry to hear from members of diaspora communities as hearings resume

<p>Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc scans the room as he appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Election Processes and Democratic Institutions, Friday, February 2, 2024 in Ottawa. Members of diaspora communities are expected to testify today as a federal inquiry begins two weeks of hearings into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld</p>

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Members of diaspora communities are slated to testify today as a federal inquiry begins two weeks of hearings into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them. 

The hearings will focus on possible interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections. 

The commission of inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue, expects to hear evidence from more than 40 people, including community members, political party representatives and federal election officials. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his cabinet and various senior government officials are also slated to appear at the hearings, which run from today through April 10. 

An initial report of findings from the commission is due May 3. 

The inquiry will then shift to broader policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference, with a final report by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc scans the room as he appears as a witness at the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Election Processes and Democratic Institutions, Friday, February 2, 2024 in Ottawa. Members of diaspora communities are expected to testify today as a federal inquiry begins two weeks of hearings into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

