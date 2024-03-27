Lightspeed exploring AI to help merchants with product descriptions, forecasting

The head of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says the company is exploring how it can use generative artificial intelligence to help merchants using its products. Lightspeed Commerce offices are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 11:06 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 12:26 pm.

TORONTO — The newly-returned head of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says the company is exploring how it can use generative artificial intelligence to help its customers.

Dax Dasilva, chief executive of the Montreal-based technology company, says AI could be helpful for merchants wanting to write product descriptions if they have high volumes of merchandise.

He also sees it as potentially useful for sellers looking to forecast how much they need to purchase for their next season, a task he called “labour-intensive.”

“It requires a lot of attention by the business owner who has less and less time because they have to be great online, great in-store or in-restaurant,” he said Wednesday at the CIX Summit held at the Design Exchange in Toronto.

“You have so many factors but AI can help with that process.”

Lightspeed’s interest in AI is in tandem with several other sectors that have been experimenting with how the technology can deliver efficiency and cost savings to their businesses and customers.

Dasilva’s mention of the technology is notable because it comes as he is charting a new path for Lightspeed, which he founded in 2005.

Dasilva served as its CEO for the bulk of its history but became executive chairman when he turned the reins of the company over to JP Chauvetin February 2022. Dasilva returned to the CEO role in February this year, when Chauvet departed the company.

Now that he’s back in the top job, Dasilva has been focused on profitability and boosting Lightspeed’s share price, which he has said hasn’t budged much since he took the company public in 2019.

Lightspeed’s share price dipped by 17 cents or less than one per cent to $18.62 in mid-morning trading on Wednesday. 

Part of Dasilva’s return has meant hearing from shareholders.

“One of our top shareholders said to me, ‘I want to see Lightspeed be a real business. It can’t be growth at all costs with large losses just to capture market share forever. When is this company going to have a balance of growth and profitability?,'” Dasilva said.

Before the company took on venture capital and “supercharged everything to grow faster,” Dasilva said Lightspeed was profitable.

Now, he acknowledged it needs to have “good discipline,” find efficiencies and “not just pursue growth without considering the operations.”

But he warned, “there’s only so much you can do in the short-term.”

So far, Lightspeed has shifted its sales summit from an in-person affair to a virtual event to help rein in expenses. 

It has also changed its work from home policies, so it can reduce some of the days that it provides food to staff in its offices.

Managers, anyone in more senior positions and new employees in their first six months with the company previously had to work from the office five days a week with the remainder of staff in three days.

Now, all employees are required to be in the office three days a week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LSPD)

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

4h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

3h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

7m ago

Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino
Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino

Five people from Etobicoke and Brampton were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged illegal activity at a casino in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. An OPP spokesperson said...

55m ago

Top Stories

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

4h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

3h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

7m ago

Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino
Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino

Five people from Etobicoke and Brampton were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged illegal activity at a casino in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. An OPP spokesperson said...

55m ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

18h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

2h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

20h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

19h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.
More Videos