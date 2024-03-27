Man wanted for harassing victim with more than 1,000 texts, calls

Police are searching for a 43-year-old man they say is responsible for harassing another person with more than a thousand calls and texts.

Investigators say Matthew Bruno called and texted the victim over 1,000 times before police were called to a home in the area of Gerrard Street and Malvern Avenue last week.

Bruno is described as being five-foot-10, 150 pounds with a shaved head.

He is wanted for criminal harassment, public mischief and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.