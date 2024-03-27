Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls’ washroom

Chun Fai Choy, 33, Markham
Authorities executed a search warrant and, on Tuesday, arrested 33-year-old Chun Fai Choy of Markham. He's been charged with voyeurism and failing to comply with a release order. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 27, 2024 5:44 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 5:48 am.

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone.

It’s been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately 10 p.m., a female entered an all-female washroom at the University of Toronto in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area.

It’s alleged that a man followed the victim into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone while she was in the stall.

Authorities executed a search warrant and, on Tuesday, arrested 33-year-old Chun Fai Choy of Markham. He’s been charged with voyeurism and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

His photo has been released, and police note there may be more victims.

Toronto police made a separate arrest earlier this month in a similar incident when a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a U of T residence.

A 19-year-old international student was charged with voyeurism and mischief.

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

9h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

2h ago

Sheldon Keefe rips Maple Leafs' 'immature' performance in loss to Devils
Sheldon Keefe rips Maple Leafs' 'immature' performance in loss to Devils

From captain to callups, Sheldon Keefe roasted his players at the postgame podium. And he had every right to do so. "We just overdid. It was just really immature. Really immature all the way through...

1h ago

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

12h ago

