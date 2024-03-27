Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls’ washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone.

It’s been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately 10 p.m., a female entered an all-female washroom at the University of Toronto in the Spadina Avenue and Willcocks Street area.

It’s alleged that a man followed the victim into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone while she was in the stall.

Authorities executed a search warrant and, on Tuesday, arrested 33-year-old Chun Fai Choy of Markham. He’s been charged with voyeurism and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

His photo has been released, and police note there may be more victims.

Toronto police made a separate arrest earlier this month in a similar incident when a group of female students noticed someone holding a cellphone over a curtain while they showered at a U of T residence.

A 19-year-old international student was charged with voyeurism and mischief.