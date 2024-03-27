Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada’s chief public health officer warns

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on June 19, 2023
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 2:33 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 2:54 pm.

Canada’s chief public health officer says the number of measles cases in the country continues to rise. 

Dr. Theresa Tam says in a statement the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 40 measles cases in Canada so far this year. 

That’s more than three times the number of cases reported in all of 2023. 

Tam says she is concerned that not enough children have received the recommended two doses of measles vaccine. 

She says measles is highly contagious and is urging parents and caregivers to ensure kids in their care have been vaccinated.

Related:

Tam says the majority of people who have been infected with measles were unvaccinated and most of them were children. 

She says although some people have been infected while travelling internationally, others have caught measles in Canada. 

Measles infections have been reported in Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. 

“Measles is more than a rash. Infection can lead to rare, but severe complications, including deafness and brain injury caused by inflammation of the brain, and can even be fatal,” Tam said in the statement issued Wednesday.

“No one should have to experience serious illness from a vaccine-preventable disease like measles,” she said. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

Ontario's gaming commission monitoring NBA's investigation of Raptors' Jontay Porter
Ontario's gaming commission monitoring NBA's investigation of Raptors' Jontay Porter

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it's closely monitoring an investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter. The NBA confirmed Monday that it's investigating Porter after...

1h ago

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

Ontario's gaming commission monitoring NBA's investigation of Raptors' Jontay Porter
Ontario's gaming commission monitoring NBA's investigation of Raptors' Jontay Porter

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it's closely monitoring an investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter. The NBA confirmed Monday that it's investigating Porter after...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

21h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

5h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

23h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

23h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.
More Videos