Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,107.08, up 194.56 points):

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up 10 cents, or 31.67 per cent, to 39.5 cents on 35.0 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.11, or 2.02 per cent, to $53.80 on 19.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $3.18, or 32.55 per cent, to $12.95 on 11.8 million shares.

Auxly Cannabis Corp. (TSX:XLY). Health care. Unchanged, at six cents on 10.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $49.50 on 10.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 40 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $102.44 on 7.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up 10 cents, or 31.67 per cent, to 39.5 cents. Alamos Gold Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Magino mine in Canada, while the company’s assets in the United States and Mexico will be spun out to its existing shareholders. Argonaut’s Magino mine is located next to Alamo’s Island Gold mine in Ontario. Alamos says integration of the two operations is expected to allow for the use of shared infrastructure and create significant savings. The new company will own Argonaut’s Florida Canyon mine in the United States, as well as the El Castillo Complex, the La Colorada operation and the Cerro del Gallo project in Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27,2024.

The Canadian Press