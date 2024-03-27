Majority of Ontario international student permits to go to public colleges, universities

Ontario will give the vast majority of its allocated international student study permits to post-secondary institutions that offer in-demand programs such as in the skilled trades, child care and health care.

The Ford government says it will allocate 96 per cent of permit applications to publicly assisted colleges and universities, with the remaining four per cent allotted to Ontario’s language schools, private universities and other institutions. Career colleges will not receive any applications.

Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop says the province is prioritizing programs to support in-demand jobs upon graduation.

“We are protecting the integrity of our province’s postsecondary education system by attracting the best and brightest international students to Ontario to study in areas that are critical to our economy,” said Dunlop.

The federal government announced earlier this year it would slash the international student permits it would hand out, with Ontario seeing its allotment cut in half.

Post-secondary institutions, especially colleges, in the province turned increasingly to international students after the Ford government cut tuition by 10 per cent and froze it in 2019.

Last month, Dunlop gave a $1.3 billion funding lifeline to post-secondary institutions, but the colleges and universities said they needed double that amount.

Ontario’s budget this week indicated that the lost international student revenue in the college sector, whose finances show up on the province’s books, will total about $3 billion over two years.