Ontario’s gaming commission monitoring NBA’s investigation of Raptors’ Jontay Porter

Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter (34) celebrates after scoring a three pointer, during first half NBA basketball action against the Chicago Bulls, in Toronto on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it's closely monitoring an investigation of Raptors backup centre Porter.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 1:32 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 1:42 pm.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it’s closely monitoring an investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter.

The NBA confirmed Monday that it’s investigating Porter after irregularities in bets surrounding his performances in two recent Raptors games.

Ontario is currently the only province where registered private vendors can offer online sports betting.

AGCO is responsible for regulating betting in the province including safeguarding against odds manipulation, match-fixing and other sports betting integrity issues. 

A spokesman says AGCO is currently engaged with all relevant parties on the Porter investigation, including registered gaming operators, independent integrity monitors and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Since the Criminal Code of Canada prohibits cheating while playing a game or betting with intent to defraud someone, provincial police will determine if any criminal investigation is warranted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

