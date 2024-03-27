People form a human chain around Slovakia’s public broadcaster that government wants to take over

People take part in a protest organised by the Slovakian opposition parties in Bratislava, Wednesday, March. 27, 2024. People in Bratislava have formed a human chain around the building of Slovakia’s public radio and television to protest a plan by the government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico to take over the broadcasters. The plan has been condemned President Zuzana Čaputová, opposition parties, local journalists, international media organizations, the European Commission and others have warned the changes would give the government’s full control of public broadcasting. (Pavol Zachar/TASR via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 3:13 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 3:27 pm.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Protesters in Slovakia formed a human chain around the country’s public television and radio building Wednesday in anger over a takeover plan by the government whose populist, pro-Russia prime minister recently labeled several private media outlets his enemies.

The takeover plan was drafted by Culture Minister Martina Šimkovičová, who represents an ultra-nationalist member party of the coalition government and has worked for an internet television outlet known for spreading disinformation.

The plan has been condemned by President Zuzana Čaputová, opposition parties, local journalists, international media organizations, the European Commission and others who warn that the government would be taking full control of public broadcasting. Slovak journalists have called the plan an attack on all free media.

Wednesday’s was the latest protest against the policies of Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his tirades against journalists. His critics worry Slovakia under him will abandon its pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Šimkovičová has said taking over public media is needed because she believes the current broadcaster is biased, giving space only to mainstream views and censoring the rest. The broadcaster has denied that.

According to her plan, the current public radio and television known as RTVS would be replaced by a new organization. A new seven-member council with members nominated by the government and parliament would select the broadcaster’s director and have the right to fire the director without giving cause.

The current broadcaster’s director was elected by parliament, and his term in office will end in 2027.

The hundreds of protesters unveiled a banner reading “HANDS OFF RTVS!” and chanted to local journalists, “We’re by your side.” Thousands of people rallied in a similar protest earlier this month.

Fico returned to power for the fourth time last year after his leftist party Smer (Direction) won the parliamentary election on a pro-Russian, anti-American platform.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns

Canada's chief public health officer says the number of measles cases in the country continues to rise.  Dr. Theresa Tam says in a statement the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 40 measles...

49m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

