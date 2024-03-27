Police investigating after two bodies found in home northwest of Montreal

The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police, headquarters in Quebec City is shown on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 2:21 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 2:26 pm.

LAC-SUPÉRIEUR, Que. — Quebec provincial police are investigating after two bodies were found in a home in the Laurentians region.

The bodies were found about 9:15 a.m. inside a residence in Lac-Supérieur, Que., about 105 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Provincial police spokesperson Camille Savoie says the two people were transported to hospital where they were declared dead.

Savoie says the deaths are considered suspicious.

The crimes against persons unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are not commending on the cause or circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns

Canada's chief public health officer says the number of measles cases in the country continues to rise.  Dr. Theresa Tam says in a statement the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 40 measles...

49m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

Top Stories

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

1h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

1h ago

Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns

Canada's chief public health officer says the number of measles cases in the country continues to rise.  Dr. Theresa Tam says in a statement the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 40 measles...

49m ago

2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later
2 men critically injured in Pickering crash couldn't phone for help, were rescued hours later

Two men are fighting for their lives in a Toronto hospital after their vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area in Pickering on Monday night. Emergency crews responded to the scene...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

21h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

5h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

23h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

23h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.
More Videos