RCMP to release progress report on response to inquiry into 2020 mass shooting

Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, prepares to speak to reporters in Truro, N.S., on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The RCMP is expected to provide an update today on progress the national police force has made in responding to the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 4:12 am.

HALIFAX — The RCMP are expected to provide an update today on progress they have made in responding to the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that killed 22 people.

The report from RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme comes three months after the police force’s self-imposed deadline passed, and almost a year after the public inquiry released its final report.

The federal-provincial Mass Casualty Commission investigated the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history and issued 130 non-binding recommendations to improve public safety, a majority of which apply in some form to the Mounties.

Earlier this month, the RCMP’s website was quietly updated to show it has responded to two key recommendations — one dealing with critical incident response training and the other with management culture.

In terms of critical incident response, the inquiry’s three commissioners found that when the shooting started in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the Mounties were quick to discount witness statements and were so poorly managed that officers were always one step behind the killer.

As for the RCMP’s selection of senior officers and staff, the inquiry’s final report — released March 30, 2023 — cited a 2015 task force that concluded RCMP management culture discourages leaders from relaying bad news up the chain of command and from making decisions that may be criticized.

“We identified evidence in our proceedings that suggest the continuing operation of this tendency today,” the inquiry report said, adding that the 2020 Bastarache Report on sexual harassment in the RCMP found that women managers were not always given the same respect as their male colleagues.

The inquiry found that RCMP management culture thwarts institutional learning and accountability. It cited a long list of “unhealthy patterns,” including: a resistance to acknowledging errors; a lack of resources for responding to criticism and a resistance to acknowledging the existence of sexism and systemic racism within the ranks.

“The RCMP will not resolve these problems until it can recognize the persistence of these problems within its management culture and address the tendency to resist acknowledging that errors have been made,” the inquiry’s 3,000-page report says.

As a result, the commission of inquiry asked the RCMP to explain how they will change their criteria for selecting senior managers “to disrupt the unhealthy aspects of the RCMP’s management culture.”

The RCMP’s new report cites a long list of previous changes implemented after previous reports raised similar criticism. And the Mounties have also posted online a “three pillar” plan to reshape management culture and human resources practices.

“Transforming workplace culture is a priority for the RCMP, including instilling a healthy management culture,” the RCMP report says. “Regarding leadership, while much work has been done, it is recognized that there are opportunities for improvement in a number of areas.” 

The federal-provincial inquiry found widespread failures in how the RCMP responded on April 18-19, 2020, when a man disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica RCMP cruiser fatally shot 22 people during a 13-hour rampage through northern and central Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

10h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

11h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

A Canadian expert on match fixing says the NBA's investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter is a dire warning to professional sports leagues in North America. Declan Hill, associate...

5h ago

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

10h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

11h ago

Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations
Police, sport watchdog not investigating Raptors centre over gambling allegations

A Canadian expert on match fixing says the NBA's investigation of Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter is a dire warning to professional sports leagues in North America. Declan Hill, associate...

5h ago

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

11h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

12h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

12h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

16h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

17h ago

More Videos