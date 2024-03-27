S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 94.62 points at 22,007.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 232.85 points at 39,515.18. The S&P 500 index was up 14.33 points at 5,217.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.24 points at 16,312.46.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.62 cents US compared with 73.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 31 cents at US$81.31 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$1.71 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$14.10 at US$2,213.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$3.99 a pound.

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

4h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

3h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

9m ago

Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino
Games dealer among 5 charged in illegal activity at Toronto casino

Five people from Etobicoke and Brampton were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged illegal activity at a casino in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said. An OPP spokesperson said...

56m ago

