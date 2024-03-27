Suspect in 3 Pennsylvania killings makes initial court appearance on related New Jersey charges

By The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 11:56 am.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of three family members in Pennsylvania and related carjacking and weapons counts in New Jersey will remain behind bars while his case proceeds, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, appeared via video from the Mercer County jail for his initial court appearance on the New Jersey charges. Gordon did not enter a plea, and he waived his right to contest pretrial detention.

Superior Court Judge Robert W. Bingham II ruled that Gordon will remain in custody until his trial, and scheduled an extradition hearing for April 3. Gordon’s public defender, Nicole Carlo, said he will consent to extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges in Bucks County.

A message was left with Carlo’s office seeking comment on Gordon’s behalf.

Authorities have said Gordon carjacked a vehicle in Trenton, New Jersey, on March 16 before driving to Levittown in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, where he killed his stepmother and sister. He then drove to a second hom in Levittown and killed the mother of his two children, authorities said. He is also accused of injuring his children’s grandmother by bludgeoning her with a rifle.

Authorities say Gordon shot and killed his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon; his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon; and 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, the mother of his two children. Authorities have said Gordon’s children were present when he shot their mother.

Gordon then carjacked a second vehicle in Morrisville and returned to Trenton, authorities said. Police surrounded a home for hours in the belief that he was there, but Gordon apparently slipped out before a cordon went up. He was arrested, unarmed, when he was spotted walking down a street a few blocks away.

The mayhem forced the cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Pennsylvania’s Bucks County and the closure of a Sesame Street-themed amusement park and a number of other businesses. Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for several hours.

Officials have not released a possible motive for the attacks.

The Associated Press

