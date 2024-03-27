Texas Rep. Troy Nehls target of investigation by House ethics committee

FILE - Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nehls is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the bipartisan panel announced Tuesday, March 27, 2024. It did not specify the focus of the investigation, but Nehls said it was related to his campaign’s finances. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Matthew Choi, The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 5:23 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 5:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Richmond, is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the bipartisan panel announced. It did not specify the focus of the investigation, but Nehls said it was related to his campaign’s finances.

The committee announced Tuesday it was digging into a matter reported to its members on Dec. 11 and it will announce how it will proceed by May 10. Investigations do not indicate that there have been any proven violations of ethics rules.

Nehls said in a statement Tuesday that he would cooperate with the committee.

“My campaign has complied with every Federal Election Commission (FEC) law, and my books are open,” he said.

The committee is made up of five Democrats and five Republicans, with U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Mississippi, serving as the chair. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, is the only Texan on the committee. Guest and ranking member Susan Wild, D-Pennsylvania, jointly agreed to pursue the investigation.

Nehls is known for his colorful personality on Capitol Hill, which has often led to controversy. A die-hard fan of President Donald Trump, Nehls doesn’t shy from loudly blasting Democrats or breaking decorum to prove a point. He wore a T-shirt with Trump’s face to the State of the Union and pushed Trump for House speaker after Kevin McCarthy was removed from the job. He wrote a book in 2022 claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

It has also led to comments other members found offensive. Nehls called the husband of U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, a “thug” earlier this year. Bush and her husband are Black and denounced the comment as racist. The remark drew condemnation from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Congressional Black Caucus. Nehls did not apologize for the remark.

Nehls’ campaign reported losing over $150,000 last year in wire fraud, prompting an investigation by the Federal Election Commission. The campaign was able to recover over $130,000 of the stolen funds, which were reportedly sent to a mysterious entity, “Misty J Productions.”

Before Congress, Nehls was fired in 1998 as an officer with the Richmond Police Department after several violations to department policy, including mishandling evidence and disobeying orders.

The House Ethics Committee investigates violations to House rules by members and staff. It sends its investigations to the full House to take disciplinary action if members find there was a violation and can also refer cases to the Justice Department if there is evidence of a crime.

The House Ethics Committee last year referred former U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-New York, to the Justice Department to investigate alleged campaign finance violations. The committee laid out its findings in a report to the full House, which voted to expel Santos in December.

The committee also opened an investigation into U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Amarillo, in April 2022 after the Office of Congressional Ethics reported that Jackson had improperly used campaign donations to pay for memberships to a social club in Amarillo. The committee made the report public that May but did not publish any findings to its own probe.

But some investigations ended more innocuously. U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, was also under investigation in 2022 for failing to submit financial reports on time. The committee voted unanimously to close the investigation after it found no evidence Fallon intentionally missed the deadline.

___

This story was produced by The Texas Tribune.

Matthew Choi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

4h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4h ago

Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll
Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll

Almost 60 per cent of Canadians believe that a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials needs to be implemented right away, according to a new poll. The poll conducted by Maru Public Opinion found...

1h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

4h ago

150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations
150 charges laid after undercover officers bought guns, cocaine and stolen vehicles in sting operations

Toronto police have arrested seven people and laid 150 charges after undercover officers infiltrated alleged organized crime networks to purchase guns, cocaine, and stolen vehicles in two separate but...

4h ago

Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll
Majority of Canadians want a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials: poll

Almost 60 per cent of Canadians believe that a nationwide ban on sports betting commercials needs to be implemented right away, according to a new poll. The poll conducted by Maru Public Opinion found...

1h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:27
More housing set to be built on Villiers Island
More housing set to be built on Villiers Island

Waterfront Toronto held a community meeting to discuss the latest development plan for Villiers Island, including increased housing targets. Michelle Mackey reports.

6h ago

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.
3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

8h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

4:12
Are you planning to visit Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know
Are you planning to visit Niagara Falls for the solar eclipse? Here's what you need to know

A million people are expected to descend on Niagara Falls on April 8, to view the total solar eclipse. Melanie Ng speaks with the Niagara Parks Commission about what visitors can expect on the big day.
More Videos