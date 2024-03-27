‘This is a fight for survival’: Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it’s to build a park and several business owners say it’s going to hurt their bottom lines.

The Green P parking lot in question is on Blackthorn Avenue near St. Clair Avenue West and contains 37 spots.

“This lot is vital to this community as there are very few other parking options available in this area,” said Rev. Patrick Reid, Pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Tabernacle.

His church also rents space to two other congregations. He says congregants depend on the lot to attend church services, especially those with disabilities.

“We have quite a few people who are using canes and walkers to access the church building,” said church member Rita Burk. “If the parking lot goes, they go and I’m concerned about the social isolation of people not being able to come to church because they can’t enter the building.”

Then there are business owners like Gerry Capocci.

“If this lot goes, I’m very well gone.”

He owns a glass repair and frame shop on St. Clair West located directly in front of the parking lot.

“The lot is also a right of way right which allow access for large trucks which bring in flour for the bakeries in this area, and they bring in our glass,” he said. “So if they take that away, how do we get anything back here anymore? This will kill us.”

Shortly after getting notice of the pending lot closure, businesses and church members began to organize to save it. Rev. Reid met with city officials offering to pay $1,575 per month to lease the lot.

“We would take care of maintenance as well, we thought this was a win-win.”

Those conversations, he said, were fruitful.

“As far as we knew, we were prepared to take things over after our last meeting in January but something happened that blocked that from taking place.”

Davenport Councillor Angela Bravo says Hydro One does have initiatives in place to allow space to be leased by non-profits, like churches, but said the proposal was blocked due to plans that have been in the works long before she took over the ward.

“Unfortunately, that proposal is not in the cards, given the previous commitments that have been made to add community park space.”

Bravo points to city plans to create more green space on land owned by Hydro One

“We have to go back to the 70s for the interest in connecting the Green Line, which is the hydro corridor. The plan is to allow people to walk continuously and have some green space. In the 90s, this was reaffirmed.”

She said the parking lot currently acts as a barrier in connecting that line. She also says 10 years ago her ward was identified as the most park deficient in the city.

“So we need to add more green space and this lot has been identified as a place to do it.”

She said while there has been a lot of opposition, her office has also heard from constituents who welcome the added park space.

“There are just so many young families moving here now with small kids that need this space,” she said. “The other piece here is that Toronto Parking Authority, finds that this is an underperforming parking lot, with 49 per cent occupancy rate on average. The revenue is just not justifiable for operating a parking lot.”

But business owners and residents opposed to the lot’s closure say there is plenty of green space in their neighbourhood already.

“There’s enough green space. The idea of putting a park there, I believe is a terrible idea because you’re to put children and young people under electric, power lines. With all due respect, that just doesn’t seem like a sensible thing to do,” Rev. Reid said.

Bravo said the city will be adding 21 additional spots. Eight will be in a parking lot adjacent to the one closing.

“Another 13 on-street parking spots will be added as well,” she said.

Her office is still in talks with Toronto Parking Authority staff to search for more.

“The commitment of my office is to support these businesses and the church in a range of ways by finding those alternative spaces.”

Still, businesses and church members remain committed to fighting for this lot to stay open. They’ve circulated a petition, which to date, has more than 500 signatures which will be sent to Mayor Oliva Chow’s office.

“We’re just hoping that by bringing this to the attention of everyone, that we can see some action being taken,” Rev. Reid said.

