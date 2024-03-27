Sheldon Keefe rips Maple Leafs’ ‘immature’ performance in loss to Devils

From captain to callups, Sheldon Keefe roasted his players at the postgame podium.

And he had every right to do so.

“We just overdid. It was just really immature. Really immature all the way through our game. I thought it was immature from our most experienced players and our leaders. And then our players who are immature, our inexperienced guys, I mean, we made lots of mistakes,” said the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, following an ugly 6-3 home loss to the desperate New Jersey Devils.

“Hated lots about our game tonight.”

This certainly wasn’t the first time Keefe’s Leafs blew multiple leads — in this case, 1-0 in the first and 3-2 in the second — nor let lackadaisical habits and a rash of puck mismanagement unravel them against a weaker opponent. Nor come up empty on the power-play.

But this was the first time this season that Keefe and the leaders who did speak swatted away all available excuses — all-stars Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly did not play due to injury; and Jersey’s Jake Allen supplied a stellar 42-save performance — and saw their effort for what it was: a mess.

Keefe didn’t let Joseph Woll off the hook. He called out his third and fourth lines for getting dashed in the second frame. He singled out Bobby McMann for giving up a 2-on-1 rush early. And he pointed a finger to his leaders up front, unprompted.

“They gotta be the example. John Tavares has been the example for us. He’s been outstanding for us for a long period of time. He himself got carried away tonight. That’s our captain,” Keefe said, pointedly.

“So, if that’s going to happen, well, the rest of our bench is now picking up as we go. When you do that, you open the door for an opposition to have a good night. And they did that. And I thought the last goal at the end of the third period there [a Jack Hughes breakaway, gifted by an intercepted Max Domi pass], that’s indicative of our second and third periods.”

Who knows what else the coach would’ve said had his post-loss Q&A not been ended by PR before the three-minute mark?

Thing is, with all the pregame chatter about dialling in their details for this stretch run, the Maple Leafs came out firing in the first, outshooting Jersey 25-10. Puck touches galore.

A hot start in the second saw both William Nylander and Auston Matthews bulge the net off the rush. And then?

“We got incredibly sloppy and careless, and that’s disappointing,” Keefe said.

Toronto committed 19 giveaways, feeding the very counterattack Keefe had warned his group about in the pre-scout. Fifteen Leafs finished in the minus column, and not one of their jumbled defence pairings (McCabe-Liljegren, Brodie-Lyubushkin, Benoit-Timmins) looked like a good idea come playoff time.

“I don’t think we were able to get too much going. And when we did, we just gave it right back. So, I think just a little bit of an immature performance by us at times. We have to have that killer instinct a little bit more, especially when you have a good first period like that,” Matthews said.

“That stuff just can’t happen. That’s on us, on the players.”

Nylander’s assessment was similarly refreshing.

“I think just sloppy, letting it get in a little free-flowing and not playing hard enough,” Nylander said.

“It is rattling. We know we’re capable of a lot better in this locker room, so we still have some time to dial it up. I think we’ve been playing great as of late. So, we came in and played against a little bit of a looser team. Can’t happen again.”

Don’t look now, but after losing four of their past six, the Leafs sit just four points up on the fourth-place Lightning, whom they face twice in their final 11 games. And while falling to a wild-card spot is still unlikely, the team that didn’t show up Tuesday hardly looks like one sharpening its swords for the postseason.

“We haven’t clinched anything,” Keefe stressed. “Nothing’s secure at this point in time. And we need to approach it that way. Every day, every shift, every practice we get, we got to have a level of urgency to everything that we’re doing here.”