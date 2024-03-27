Sheldon Keefe rips Maple Leafs’ ‘immature’ performance in loss to Devils

Leafs and Devils
New Jersey Devils centre Nico Hischier (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By Luke Fox, Sportsnet

Posted March 27, 2024 5:23 am.

From captain to callups, Sheldon Keefe roasted his players at the postgame podium.

And he had every right to do so.

“We just overdid. It was just really immature. Really immature all the way through our game. I thought it was immature from our most experienced players and our leaders. And then our players who are immature, our inexperienced guys, I mean, we made lots of mistakes,” said the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, following an ugly 6-3 home loss to the desperate New Jersey Devils.

“Hated lots about our game tonight.”

This certainly wasn’t the first time Keefe’s Leafs blew multiple leads — in this case, 1-0 in the first and 3-2 in the second — nor let lackadaisical habits and a rash of puck mismanagement unravel them against a weaker opponent. Nor come up empty on the power-play.

But this was the first time this season that Keefe and the leaders who did speak swatted away all available excuses — all-stars Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly did not play due to injury; and Jersey’s Jake Allen supplied a stellar 42-save performance — and saw their effort for what it was: a mess.

Keefe didn’t let Joseph Woll off the hook. He called out his third and fourth lines for getting dashed in the second frame. He singled out Bobby McMann for giving up a 2-on-1 rush early. And he pointed a finger to his leaders up front, unprompted.

“They gotta be the example. John Tavares has been the example for us. He’s been outstanding for us for a long period of time. He himself got carried away tonight. That’s our captain,” Keefe said, pointedly. 

“So, if that’s going to happen, well, the rest of our bench is now picking up as we go. When you do that, you open the door for an opposition to have a good night. And they did that. And I thought the last goal at the end of the third period there [a Jack Hughes breakaway, gifted by an intercepted Max Domi pass], that’s indicative of our second and third periods.”

Who knows what else the coach would’ve said had his post-loss Q&A not been ended by PR before the three-minute mark?

Thing is, with all the pregame chatter about dialling in their details for this stretch run, the Maple Leafs came out firing in the first, outshooting Jersey 25-10. Puck touches galore.

A hot start in the second saw both William Nylander and Auston Matthews bulge the net off the rush. And then?

“We got incredibly sloppy and careless, and that’s disappointing,” Keefe said.

Toronto committed 19 giveaways, feeding the very counterattack Keefe had warned his group about in the pre-scout. Fifteen Leafs finished in the minus column, and not one of their jumbled defence pairings (McCabe-Liljegren, Brodie-Lyubushkin, Benoit-Timmins) looked like a good idea come playoff time.

“I don’t think we were able to get too much going. And when we did, we just gave it right back. So, I think just a little bit of an immature performance by us at times. We have to have that killer instinct a little bit more, especially when you have a good first period like that,” Matthews said.

“That stuff just can’t happen. That’s on us, on the players.”

Nylander’s assessment was similarly refreshing.

“I think just sloppy, letting it get in a little free-flowing and not playing hard enough,” Nylander said. 

“It is rattling. We know we’re capable of a lot better in this locker room, so we still have some time to dial it up. I think we’ve been playing great as of late. So, we came in and played against a little bit of a looser team. Can’t happen again.”

Don’t look now, but after losing four of their past six, the Leafs sit just four points up on the fourth-place Lightning, whom they face twice in their final 11 games. And while falling to a wild-card spot is still unlikely, the team that didn’t show up Tuesday hardly looks like one sharpening its swords for the postseason.

“We haven’t clinched anything,” Keefe stressed. “Nothing’s secure at this point in time. And we need to approach it that way. Every day, every shift, every practice we get, we got to have a level of urgency to everything that we’re doing here.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

9h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

2h ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls' washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls' washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

41m ago

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

12h ago

Top Stories

Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer
Wife of man accused of killing cop said they didn't know they were police: officer

The wife of a man accused of running over a Toronto police constable told the officer who pulled her out of the car at gunpoint that she didn't know they were police, court heard Tuesday. Aaida Shaikh,...

9h ago

'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead
'Heroes' scrambled to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge collapsed; construction crew feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s 12-second warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis...

2h ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls' washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T girls' washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

41m ago

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.

11h ago

3:01
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history
Ford government tables most expensive budget in Ontario's history

The Ford government has tabled the most expensive budget in Ontario's history, with a $214 billion spending package and a ballooning deficit. But as Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the budget fails to make significant investments in key sectors.

12h ago

2:13
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge
6 presumed dead after cargo ship slams into Baltimore bridge

Six people are presumed dead after a powerless cargo ship slammed into a Baltimore bridge, causing it to collapse into the harbour overnight. Brandon Choghri has the details.

13h ago

4:26
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget
Affordability top of mind as Ontario government prepares to release 2024 budget

Affordability is expected to be a central focus of the Ontario budget, which will be released on Tuesday afternoon. With more on what's at stake in this fiscal update, Melanie Ng speaks with political strategist, Jamie Ellerton.

13h ago

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

18h ago

More Videos