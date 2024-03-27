US military drains fuel from tank facility that leaked fuel into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water

FILE - In this file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 23, 2021. The U.S. military said it's finished draining million of gallons of fuel from the tank complex in Hawaii that poisoned 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into Pearl Harbor's drinking water in 2021. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall/U.S. Navy via AP, File) Public Domain

By Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Posted March 27, 2024 11:24 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2024 11:42 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military said it’s finished draining million of gallons of fuel from an underground fuel tank complex in Hawaii that poisoned 6,000 people when it leaked jet fuel into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water in 2021.

Joint Task Force Red Hill began defueling the tanks in October after completing months of repairs to an aging network of pipes to prevent the World War II-era facility from springing more leaks while it drained 104 million (393.6 million liters) of fuel from the tanks.

The task force was scheduled to hand over responsibility for the tanks on Thursday to Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill. This new command, led by Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, is charged with permanently decommissioning the tanks, cleaning up the environment and restoring the aquifer underneath.

Vice Adm. John Wade, the commander of the task force that drained the tanks, said in a recorded video released Wednesday that Barnett understands “the enormity and importance” of the job.

Wade said the new task force’s mission was to “safely and expeditiously close the facility to ensure clean water and to conduct the necessary long-term environmental remediation.”

The military agreed to drain the tanks after the 2021 spill sparked an outcry in Hawaii and concerns about the threat the tanks posed to Honolulu’s water supply. The tanks sit above an aquifer supplying water to 400,000 people in urban Honolulu, including Waikiki and downtown.

The military built the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in the side of a mountain ridge to shield the fuel tanks from aerial attack. Each of the 20 tanks is equivalent in height to a 25-story building and can hold 12.5 million gallons (47.3 million liters).

A Navy investigation said a series of errors caused thousands of gallons of fuel to seep into the Navy’s water system serving 93,000 people on and around the Pearl Harbor naval base in 2021. Water users reported nausea, vomiting and skin rashes.

The Navy reprimanded three now-retired military officers for their roles in the spill but didn’t fire or suspend anybody.

Shortly after learning of the spill, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply stopped pumping water from the aquifer that lies under the fuel tanks to prevent leaked fuel from getting into the municipal water system. The utility is searching for alternative water sources but the Pearl Harbor aquifer was its most productive as it provided about 20% of the water consumed in the city.

Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold
Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold

Joyce Dodge has lived in her one-bedroom apartment at Chartwell Heritage Glen for 20 years. However, the soon-to-be 92-year-old is now scrambling, along with almost 200 other seniors, to find a new place...

6h ago

Toronto e-scooter pilot program facing roadblocks
Toronto e-scooter pilot program facing roadblocks

Toronto will soon see more e-scooters taking over the streets now that spring has arrived even though they're still banned. An e-scooter pilot program was first discussed at City Hall last summer in...

4h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

5h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

5h ago

Top Stories

Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold
Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold

Joyce Dodge has lived in her one-bedroom apartment at Chartwell Heritage Glen for 20 years. However, the soon-to-be 92-year-old is now scrambling, along with almost 200 other seniors, to find a new place...

6h ago

Toronto e-scooter pilot program facing roadblocks
Toronto e-scooter pilot program facing roadblocks

Toronto will soon see more e-scooters taking over the streets now that spring has arrived even though they're still banned. An e-scooter pilot program was first discussed at City Hall last summer in...

4h ago

'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on
'This is a fight for survival': Business owners, residents petition to save parking lot they depend on

In our Speakers Corner report, another city parking lot is being shut down but this is not to create more space for housing. Instead, it's to build a park and several business owners say it's going to...

5h ago

Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments
Feds propose Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights, credit for on-time rental payments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that as part of Budget 2024, the feds will be creating new protections for renters, and new pathways toward homeownership.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

6h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

5h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

10h ago

1:09
6 workers feared dead after Baltimore bridge collapse
6 workers feared dead after Baltimore bridge collapse

When the container ship Dali slammed into the pillar around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, it caused a long span of the bridge, a major link in the region's transport networks, to crumple into the Patapsco River.

16h ago

2:06
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question
Officers' account of events leading up to Det. Const. Northrup's death called into question

The murder trial of Umar Zameer continued in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday with the two arresting officers recounting the moments that led up to their colleague's death. Erica Natividad with their accounts and why it's being called into question.
More Videos