Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after video surveillance captured them deliberately setting an auto repair shop on fire, resulting in an explosion.

Authorities were called to an auto repair centre near Freshway Drive and Creditstone Road in Vaughan at around 3 a.m. on Monday for a report of a fire.

Police said the front window was broken, and the interior was set on fire. Two people were inside at the time of the alleged arson. The first person escaped, while a second had to be rescued by first responders, who extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects in dark clothing ignite the fire. At one point, an explosion is created as a result. The pair flee in a dark-coloured sedan with a getaway driver.

Officers are appealing to members of the public to come forward with information.