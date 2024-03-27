Video shows arson suspects setting auto repair shop ablaze in Vaughan

Vaughan arson
Surveillance footage shows two suspects in dark clothing ignite the fire. At one point, an explosion is created as a result. The pair flee in a dark-coloured sedan with a getaway driver. (Photo: York Regional Police/YouTube)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 27, 2024 9:11 am.

York Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after video surveillance captured them deliberately setting an auto repair shop on fire, resulting in an explosion.

Authorities were called to an auto repair centre near Freshway Drive and Creditstone Road in Vaughan at around 3 a.m. on Monday for a report of a fire.

Police said the front window was broken, and the interior was set on fire. Two people were inside at the time of the alleged arson. The first person escaped, while a second had to be rescued by first responders, who extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects in dark clothing ignite the fire. At one point, an explosion is created as a result. The pair flee in a dark-coloured sedan with a getaway driver. 

Officers are appealing to members of the public to come forward with information.

Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police
Impaired driver arrested in Brampton, 3rd charge in 14 months: police

A man was charged with impaired driving for the third time in just over a year after 911 callers alerted police in Brampton. Authorities were notified of the alleged drunk driver in a cube van around...

1h ago

Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead
Police had about 90 seconds to stop traffic before Baltimore bridge fell. 6 workers are feared dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — It was the middle of the night when a dispatcher’s warning crackled over the radio: A massive cargo ship had lost its steering capabilities and was heading toward the Francis Scott...

48m ago

Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom
Markham man charged in voyeurism at U of T women's washroom

A man from Markham has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly followed a female student into the washroom and recorded her with his cellphone. It's been reported that on Feb. 7, 2024, at approximately...

2h ago

Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke
Woman seriously injured in random assault on TTC bus in Etobicoke

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by an unknown man on a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m....

1h ago

