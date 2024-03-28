Algeria’s government pushes staples to subsidized markets to stave off Ramadan shortages

A man stands by food bags in a market near Algiers, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. As Muslim-majority countries reckon with increased demand throughout Islam's holy month of Ramadan, is trying to flood new markets with pantry staples to stave off shortages that can cause prices to rise. (AP Photo/Anis Belghoul)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 10:50 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 10:56 am.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s government has flooded newly opened markets selling subsidized goods with pantry staples to stave off shortages during Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, when demand typically increases in Muslim-majority countries and prices tend to rise.

Authorities have moved to increase food and fuel imports and also limit exports, hoping to meet the demands of Algerians preparing nightly feasts as their families break the sunrise-to-sunset fasting during Ramadan.

The policies mark a reversal of the government’s longstanding practice of limiting imports to buoy local producers in the oil-rich North African nation with a struggling economy.

At one state subsidized market in the country’s capital, Algiers, shopper Sofiane Ameri commended the government’s strategy for reining in prices.

“Prices are lower here,” he said. “It’s about 20% (less).”

Prices of red meat fluctuated during the first week of Ramadan, which started earlier this month, but later stabilized. Others, including many fruits and vegetables, stayed steady through the first week and spiked in the second, raising concern among the public.

With more than half of Ramadan behind them, officials are applauding their efforts to stabilize prices of products such as meat and avoid shortages.

“The availability of products in quantity and quality is a palpable reality across the country’s regions,” Commerce Minister Tayeb Zitouni said on public radio this week. “With reasonable prices, I am sure that has a positive effect on the citizens’ purchasing power.”

But while grocery stores in Algiers and other cities and towns are well-stocked, residents of mountain regions have taken to social media with worries about whether the imports can get to their markets.

“If residents of Algiers are gorging themselves on affordable red meat from Brazil, we in Tizi Ouzou aren’t seeing or tasting it,” said a posting on a popular Facebook group.

Olive oil, white flour and semolina — key staples in this Mediterranean country — have stayed available so far through Ramadan.

But the price of potatoes has gradually risen, much like peppers, green beans, peas, oranges and strawberries.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

13m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

1h ago

Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police
Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police

A home in Markham has been the "target of gunshots" for the third time in a month, with all of the shootings happening in broad daylight, police in York Region say. The home is located in a residential...

47m ago

Man, 80, charged after antisemitic graffiti found in washrooms
Man, 80, charged after antisemitic graffiti found in washrooms

Toronto police have charged an 80-year-old man after washrooms in a retail store were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. Investigators say between Jan. 20 and March 26, washrooms at a business in...

5m ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

13m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

1h ago

Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police
Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police

A home in Markham has been the "target of gunshots" for the third time in a month, with all of the shootings happening in broad daylight, police in York Region say. The home is located in a residential...

47m ago

Man, 80, charged after antisemitic graffiti found in washrooms
Man, 80, charged after antisemitic graffiti found in washrooms

Toronto police have charged an 80-year-old man after washrooms in a retail store were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. Investigators say between Jan. 20 and March 26, washrooms at a business in...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

12h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

16h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

16h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

18h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

21h ago

More Videos