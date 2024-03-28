Applications for US unemployment benefits dip to 210,000 in strong job market

A hiring sign is seen outside of a barber shop in Northbrook, Ill., Tuesday, March 12, 2024. On Thursday, March 28, 2024, the Labor Department issues the latest weekly report on first-time applications for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 9:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans signing up for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, another sign that the labor market remains strong and most workers enjoy extraordinary job security.

Jobless claims dipped by 2,000 to 210,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell by 750 to 211,000.

Overall, 1.8 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended March 16, up 24,000 from the week before.

Applications for unemployment benefits are viewed as a proxy for layoffs and a sign of where the job market is headed. Despite job cuts at Stellantis Electronic Arts, Unilever and elsewhere, overall layoffs remain below pre-pandemic levels. The unemployment rate, 3.9% in February, has come in under 4% for 25 straight months, longest such streak since the 1960s.

Economists expect some tightening in the jobs market this year given the surprising growth of the U.S. economy last year and in 2024.

The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.4% annual pace from October through December, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its previous estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 3.2% rate last quarter.

The Commerce Department’s revised measure of the nation’s gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — confirmed that the economy decelerated from its sizzling 4.9% rate of expansion in the July-September quarter.

“We may see initial claims drift a bit higher as the economy slows this year, but we don’t expect a major spike because, while we expect the pace of job growth to slow, we do not anticipate large-scale layoffs,” wrote Nancy Vanden Houten, the lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

3m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

21m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

3m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

21m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

11h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

15h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

15h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

16h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

19h ago

More Videos