Authorizing sports betting in Georgia may lack needed votes from lawmakers

Georgia state Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, speaks about a bill and state constitutional amendment that would authorize sports betting on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 11:06 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 11:26 am.

ATLANTA (AP) — There’s still a chance Georgians could vote on authorizing sports betting in November, but the odds may be poor.

The House Higher Education Committee on Thursday passed out both a proposed state constitutional amendment and authorizing legislation that would let Georgians bet legally on pro and college sports.

But a top Democrat said his party still wants to see changes in how state taxes on sports betting would be spent. Without Democratic votes, a constitutional amendment can’t achieve the two-thirds majorities needs to pass the House and Senate. And Republicans are far from unified. Some GOP lawmakers oppose sports betting, saying they don’t want the state to sanction destructive and addictive behavior.

Time is short to reach any agreement. Lawmakers will conclude their 2024 annual session after sundown Thursday.

House Minority Whip Sam Park, a Lawrenceville Democrat, voted to advance Senate Resolution 579 and Senate Bill 386, but said he and other Democrats don’t support the bills passing as they’re currently written. That’s because the House committee changed the measure to allow taxes to be deposited for the use of HOPE college scholarships and prekindergarten classes.

The Senate measure prioritized using the money for prekindergarten, and some Democrats also want money to be used for other purposes, such as college financial aid that doesn’t require students to achieve and keep certain grades.

“It deviates from the bipartisan compromise in the state Senate that prioritized funding for voluntary pre-K,” Park said.”

Supporters say Georgians should get a chance to vote, arguing many are already betting on sports illegally.

“This allows us to get those people off an illegal market into a legal market, allows us to regulate it and tax it, and take care and protect Georgia citizens,” said Rep. Marcus Wiedower, a Watkinsville Republican sponsoring the measure in the House.

Opponents, though, warn that legalizing sports betting will provide a pathway to addiction, especially for younger gamblers.

“When it is sanctioned by the state, to me it provides a different level,” said Rep. Clay Pirkle, an Ashburn Republican. “If the state says it’s OK, it becomes OK for a lot of people not doing this now.”

Sen. Bill Cowsert, the Athens Republican who has been leading efforts in that chamber, said he believed the constitutional amendment, which would provide up to $22.5 million to treat gambling addictions, would provide “the most robust problem gaming provisions of any sports betting legislation in this country.”

Nationwide, 38 states allow sports betting. Some states allow only in-person bets, although most allow electronic betting from anywhere. Georgia’s earlier bill would take 20% of proceeds in taxes, after winnings are paid to gamblers. Nationwide, tax rates are set at anywhere from 6.75% in Iowa to 51% in Rhode Island and New York.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

9m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

1h ago

Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police
Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police

A home in Markham has been the "target of gunshots" for the third time in a month, with all of the shootings happening in broad daylight, police in York Region say. The home is located in a residential...

42m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

9m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

1h ago

Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police
Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police

A home in Markham has been the "target of gunshots" for the third time in a month, with all of the shootings happening in broad daylight, police in York Region say. The home is located in a residential...

42m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

12h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

16h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

16h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

18h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

20h ago

More Videos