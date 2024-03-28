B.C. First Nation, Catholic Church announce ‘sacred covenant’ to be signed on Easter

Vancouver's Catholic Archbishop says a 'Sacred Covenant' agreement with the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc of Kamloops will open a "new chapter" in the relationship between the church and First Nations in British Columbia. The former Kamloops Indian Residential School, left, is seen in an aerial view on Tk'emlups te Secwepemc land, in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2024 5:20 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 5:27 pm.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Vancouver’s Catholic Archbishop says a ‘Sacred Covenant’ agreement has been reached with the First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., that announced the discovery the remains of more than 200 children at the site of a former residential school. 

Archbishop J. Michael Miller of the Catholic archdiocese of Vancouver says the agreement with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc will open a “new chapter” in the relationship between the church and First Nations in B.C. 

Miller says the church recognizes its complicity in the Canadian government’s colonialist policies toward First Nations and the “resulting tragedies” from the residential school system. 

Chief Rosanne Casimir of Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc says the covenant will see the church share records and information as the nation continues to investigate the site of a former Kamloops Indian Residential School where hundreds of children went missing. 

The nation announced in May 2021 that a search around the former school site using ground-penetrating radar found the unmarked burial sites of the remains of more than 200 children who were students at the school. 

The Nation and the archdiocese say the agreement includes commitments from the church on how to properly memorialize residential school survivors, information sharing about missing children and to offer “healing services” to family members of those who attended the school. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

1h ago

Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List
Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List

Two Ontario Power Generation (OPG) executives exceeded $1 million dollar salaries in 2023 and OPG employees made up six of Ontario's Top 10 earners, the province's annual Sunshine List has revealed. The...

3h ago

Ontario raising minimum wage to $17.20 an hour on Oct. 1
Ontario raising minimum wage to $17.20 an hour on Oct. 1

The Ford government says it will be raising the minimum wage rate to $17.20 an hour, starting Oct. 1, 2024. It marks a 65-cent increase (3.9 per cent) from the current rate of $16.55, and is intended...

2h ago

Woman sought for allegedly stealing apartment deposits in Toronto rental scam, police say
Woman sought for allegedly stealing apartment deposits in Toronto rental scam, police say

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stole deposits from people looking for apartments in Toronto. Investigators say between June 2023 and August 2023 the woman advertised apartments...

1h ago

