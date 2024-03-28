Canada Post releases new stamp celebrating Muslim festival

An example of Canada Post's new stamp is shown in an undated handout image. The stamp will commemorate the festival of Eid- al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, Islam's holy month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Post, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2024 12:05 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 12:12 pm.

TORONTO — Canada Post has released a stamp featuring Middle Eastern cookies to commemorate an annual festival that marks the end of a holy month for Muslims.

The Crown corporation says Canadians can use the stamps to send greetings ahead of Eid al-Fitr, a four-day Islamic festival in April that follows Ramadan, a holy month many Muslims spend fasting from sunrise to sunset and volunteering for charities.

The stamps feature cookies called maamouls that are baked and consumed by Muslims across the world during times of celebration and can be traced back to ancient Egypt.

This is the sixth stamp issued by Canada Post that celebrates a festival marked by many of the two million Muslims living in the country.

The corporation says the stamp is also one of several it releases each year to mark celebrations important to Canada’s diverse communities, such as Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas.

Canada Post says its latest stamp can also be used to celebrate the Muslim festival called Eid al-Adha in June, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

1h ago

Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA
Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA

Two men have been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation into the sales of fraudulent concert and sporting event tickets across the GTA, which cost victims over $100,000. Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

40m ago

Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police
Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop related to a drug investigation on Wednesday led to the arrest of one of three suspects in a Whitby stabbing that took place last October. The stabbing happened...

8m ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

1h ago

Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA
Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA

Two men have been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation into the sales of fraudulent concert and sporting event tickets across the GTA, which cost victims over $100,000. Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

40m ago

Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police
Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop related to a drug investigation on Wednesday led to the arrest of one of three suspects in a Whitby stabbing that took place last October. The stabbing happened...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

3h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

18h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

18h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

19h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

22h ago

More Videos