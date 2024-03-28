German mail service stops using domestic flights to transport letters after nearly 63 years

WISAG employees load a Eurowings Airbus A320-214 bound for Stuttgart with plastic boxes full of mail, at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, in Schönefeld, Germany, Thursday, March 28, 2024. Germany's main national postal carrier on Thursday put an end to domestic flights to transport letters, stopping the practice after nearly 63 years in a move that will allow it to improve its climate footprint and reflects the declining significance of letter mail. Deutsche Post said the last planes carrying letters between northern and southern Germany, operated by Lufthansa unit Eurowings and Tui Fly, flew overnight on the Stuttgart-Berlin, Hannover-Munich and Hannover-Stuttgart routes. (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 6:15 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 6:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s main national postal carrier on Thursday stopped using domestic flights to transport letters after nearly 63 years, a move that reflects the declining significance of letter mail and allows it to improve its climate footprint.

Deutsche Post said the last planes carrying letters between northern and southern Germany, operated by Lufthansa unit Eurowings and Tui Fly, flew overnight on the Stuttgart-Berlin, Hannover-Munich and Hannover-Stuttgart routes.

The company said letters between those destinations will now be transported by road, allowing the company to reduce transport-related carbon dioxide emissions on the routes by over 80%.

“In times of climate change, airmail for domestic letters within Germany can no longer be justified — also because there is no longer the same urgency associated with letter mail as in decades past,” Marc Hitschfeld, chief operations officer of parent company DHL Group’s German mail and parcel division, said in a statement.

Draft legislation approved by the German Cabinet in December, which still needs parliamentary approval, is set to reduce pressure on Deutsche Post to deliver letters quickly, allowing it to cut costs.

At present, the mail service is supposed to deliver at least 80% of letters on the working day after they are mailed. Under the planned new rules, it will have to deliver 95% by the third working day.

German domestic mail flights started in September 1961. Both the volume of mail carried by air and the number of destinations served have declined drastically since the mid-1990s.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District School...

breaking

1m ago

Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold
Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold

Joyce Dodge has lived in her one-bedroom apartment at Chartwell Heritage Glen for 20 years. However, the soon-to-be 92-year-old is now scrambling, along with almost 200 other seniors, to find a new place...

12h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District School...

breaking

1m ago

Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold
Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold

Joyce Dodge has lived in her one-bedroom apartment at Chartwell Heritage Glen for 20 years. However, the soon-to-be 92-year-old is now scrambling, along with almost 200 other seniors, to find a new place...

12h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

8h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

12h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

12h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

16h ago

1:09
6 workers feared dead after Baltimore bridge collapse
6 workers feared dead after Baltimore bridge collapse

When the container ship Dali slammed into the pillar around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, it caused a long span of the bridge, a major link in the region's transport networks, to crumple into the Patapsco River.

22h ago

More Videos