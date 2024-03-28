Last coal-burning power plant in New England set to close in a win for environmentalists

FILE - The Merrimack Station in Bow, N.H., is seen in this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo. New England's last coal plant will permanently stop operating in 2028 under a settlement agreement signed Wednesday, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, files)

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 12:03 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 12:56 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — The last coal-fired power plant in New England, which had been the focus of a lawsuit and protests, is set to close in a victory for environmentalists.

Granite Shore Power said Wednesday it reached an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to close the Merrimack Station in New Hampshire by June 2028. As part of the deal, the company said the site will be turned into the state’s first renewable energy park that host solar power and batter storage systems. The company also said it would shutter Schiller Station in Portsmouth in December 2025. That facility, which is permitted to use oil, coal and biomass, has not operated for several years.

“From our earliest days as owners and operators, we have been crystal clear; while our power occasionally is still on during New England’s warmest days and coldest nights, we were firmly committed to transitioning our facilities away from coal and into a newer, cleaner energy future,” Jim Andrews, CEO of Granite Shore Power, said in a statement. “By pursuing and ultimately entering into this voluntary agreement with the EPA, we are keeping that commitment.”

The 460-megawatt station in Bow has long been a thorn in the side of environmental groups. Most recently, the Sierra Club and the Conservation Law Foundation filed a lawsuit against plant owners, alleging it was violating the Clean Water Act. The plant was owned by Eversource until 2018, when it was sold to Connecticut-based Granite Shore Power. Both were named as defendants.

The environmental groups claimed the plant draws about 287 million gallons of water per day from the Merrimack River, heats that water as a result of its cooling process, and then discharges the water back into the river at temperatures that often exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Climate activists also protested the plant and demanded its closure over concerns it is a major source of air pollution. In one incident, climate activists last year paddled canoes and kayaks down the Merrimack River to the plant site and were arrested after going onto the property.

“This historic victory is a testament to the strength and resolve of those who never wavered in the fight for their communities and future,” Ben Jealous, Sierra Club Executive Director, said in a statement. “The people of New Hampshire and all of New England will soon breathe cleaner air and drink safer water.”

The Sierra Club said the announcement will make New Hampshire the 16th state that is coal-free and New England the second coal-free region in the country. Still, a majority of the region’s energy comes from natural gas. The main ingredient in natural gas is methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of persistence and dedication from people across New England who knew coal was a dirty, expensive, and unreliable source of energy that would cut people’s lives short, and that a better way was possible for our economy, for our health, and for our planet,” said Gina McCarthy, Bloomberg Philanthropies Senior Advisor and former White House National Climate Advisor. “I am wicked proud to be from New England today and every day.”

Michael Casey, The Associated Press


Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

1h ago

Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA
Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA

Two men have been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation into the sales of fraudulent concert and sporting event tickets across the GTA, which cost victims over $100,000. Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

42m ago

Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police
Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop related to a drug investigation on Wednesday led to the arrest of one of three suspects in a Whitby stabbing that took place last October. The stabbing happened...

9m ago

