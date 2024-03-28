Man, 43, charged with murder in death of mother, father
Posted March 28, 2024 3:58 pm.
Last Updated March 28, 2024 3:59 pm.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two people in St. Catharines.
Niagara police say they were called to a home on Elma Street just after noon on March 25 where they discovered the bodies of two people inside.
Police have identified the victims as Celine-Marie Owens and Harold Owens, both 75 years of age.
Investigators say on March 28, 43-year-old Sean Owens was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police have not disclosed the cause of death.
Police have confirmed that the suspect in custody is the son of the dead man and woman.