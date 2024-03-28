Man, 43, charged with murder in death of mother, father

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two people in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say they were called to a home on Elma Street just after noon on March 25 where they discovered the bodies of two people inside.

Police have identified the victims as Celine-Marie Owens and Harold Owens, both 75 years of age.

Investigators say on March 28, 43-year-old Sean Owens was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police have not disclosed the cause of death.

Police have confirmed that the suspect in custody is the son of the dead man and woman.