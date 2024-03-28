Manitoba promises move to plastic health cards as part of upcoming budget

The Manitoba government is planning to do away with paper health cards and switch to more durable plastic and digital ones. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew looks on as Finance Minister Adrien Sala is sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Anita Neville in Winnipeg on Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2024 3:52 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 3:56 pm.

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is planning to do away with paper health cards and switch to more durable plastic and digital ones.

Finance Minister Adrien Sala says the move is among many promises from last year’s provincial election campaign that will be fulfilled in the budget on Tuesday.

The NDP government says the new cards will be more secure and easier to use to access services.

It says the change will also help clear a backlog of applications for the current paper cards and that the application process will be soon be streamlined.

Sala took part in a pre-budget tradition of unboxing new shoes.

He handed out new pairs of shoes to several health-care workers at the Victoria Hospital in Winnipeg.

“We know how important of a role (workers) play in delivering health care to Manitobans, so today is about honouring them,” Sala said Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Match 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List
Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List

Two Ontario Power Generation (OPG) executives exceeded $1 million dollar salaries in 2023 and OPG employees made up six of Ontario's Top 10 earners, the province's annual Sunshine List has revealed. The...

1h ago

Ontario raising minimum wage to $17.20 an hour on Oct. 1
Ontario raising minimum wage to $17.20 an hour on Oct. 1

The Ford government says it will be raising the minimum wage rate to $17.20 an hour, starting Oct. 1, 2024. It marks a 65-cent increase (3.9 per cent) from the current rate of $16.55, and is intended...

1h ago

PM Justin Trudeau proposes $1B for child care in Canada
PM Justin Trudeau proposes $1B for child care in Canada

The Prime Minister will be in Surrey on Thursday morning, where he is expected to talk about child care in the country.

33m ago

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

2h ago

