Markham home ‘target of gunshots’ for third time in a month: police

A home in Markham has been the “target of gunshots” for the third time in a month, with all of the shootings happening in broad daylight, police in York Region say.

The home is located in a residential neighbourhood on Solace Road near Castlemore Avenue and Markham Road.

The latest incident happened on March 26. York Regional Police officers were called to the home at 1:10 p.m. for the sounds of gunshots. Police arrived and found the home had been struck by multiple bullets.

Police say video surveillance shows a light grey SUV circling the area and then parking on a nearby street. Investigators haven’t released the video.

“A suspect approached on foot and discharged a firearm from the road. The suspect returned to the vehicle and left the area,” police said in a release.

Suspect vehicle sought after shots were fired at a home on Solace Road in Markham on March 26, 2024. (York Regional Police/handout)

Police say the suspect is male, brown, five feet nine inches to six feet one inch tall, and wearing a black, soccer-style warm-up suit with white writing on the left arm and leg and a thick white stripe on the right arm and leg, black running shoes, a black hat and a black face mask.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light grey or metallic blue Nissan Rogue with dark-tinted windows and silver-spoked rims.

The same home was riddled with bullets in two similar incidents, both during the day, on Feb. 28 and March 8. Police reported different suspect descriptions and suspect vehicles in each incident (pictured below).

Suspect and suspect vehicle sought after shots were fired at a home on Solace Road in Markham on Feb. 28, 2024. (York Regional Police/handout)

Suspect and suspect vehicle sought after shots were fired at a home on Solace Road in Markham on March 8, 2024. (York Regional Police/handout)

No injuries were reported in either of the three incidents.

Police haven’t said why the home has been targeted.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information and are seeking additional surveillance footage of the area.