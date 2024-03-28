Minnesota teen gets 4 years as accomplice in fatal robbery that led to police shooting of Amir Locke

FILE - A protester holds a sign with Amir Locke's name on it at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. A teenager has been sentenced to four years for his role in a St. Paul killing that prompted police in Minneapolis to execute a search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Locke by a police officer in a case that focused scrutiny on the use of no-knock warrants. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa, File) Christian Monterrosa

By The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 12:26 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 12:43 pm.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to four years for his role in a St. Paul killing that prompted police in Minneapolis to execute a search warrant that led to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke by a police officer in a case that focused scrutiny on the use of no-knock warrants.

Feysal Jama Ali, 18, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty earlier to being an accomplice after the fact in the killing of Otis Elder, 38, of St. Paul, during a marijuana deal Jan. 10, 2022. Ali was sentenced Wednesday as part of his plea deal.

Ali’s cousin, Mekhi Camden Speed, then 17, shot Elder. Speed pleaded guilty and was sentenced in July to over 16 years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder while committing an armed robbery.

Speed lived in an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis where police served search warrants Feb. 2, 2022. Locke, 22, who was not named in the warrants, was sleeping on a couch in Speed’s brother’s girlfriend’s separate unit when a SWAT team burst in, looking for Speed.

A Minneapolis officer shot Locke as he emerged from under a blanket with a handgun that his family said he was licensed to carry. Prosecutors did not charge the officer who shot him, saying it was justified because Locke pointed his gun at the officer. Locke’s family has said body camera video suggests he was startled awake. They have campaigned since then for a ban on no-knock warrants.

Locke was killed while three former Minneapolis police officers were on trial in federal court in St. Paul on civil rights charges in the killing of George Floyd, a case that forced a racial reckoning and focused attention of the use of force by police.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

1h ago

Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA
Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA

Two men have been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation into the sales of fraudulent concert and sporting event tickets across the GTA, which cost victims over $100,000. Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

39m ago

Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police
Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop related to a drug investigation on Wednesday led to the arrest of one of three suspects in a Whitby stabbing that took place last October. The stabbing happened...

7m ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

1h ago

Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA
Arrests made in $100K concert and sporting event ticket scams across GTA

Two men have been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation into the sales of fraudulent concert and sporting event tickets across the GTA, which cost victims over $100,000. Peel Regional Police...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

39m ago

Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police
Drug investigation led to arrest in serious Whitby stabbing: Durham police

Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop related to a drug investigation on Wednesday led to the arrest of one of three suspects in a Whitby stabbing that took place last October. The stabbing happened...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

3h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

18h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

18h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

19h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

22h ago

More Videos