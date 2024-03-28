Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2024 5:23 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,167.03, up 59.95 points):

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down half a cent, or 1.27 per cent, to 39 cents on 14.4 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 40 cents, or 1.20 per cent, to $33.83 on 12.6 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 64 cents, or 1.19 per cent, to $54.44 on 10.8 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down $1.29, or 9.96 per cent, to $11.66 on 10.7 million shares. 

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 52 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $81.75 on 10.2 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up 11 cents, or 3.20 per cent, to $3.55 on 9.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO). Vehicles. Up $4.62, or 5.35 per cent, to $90.95. North America’s warmest winter on record put a chill on snowmobile sales at BRP Inc., which saw profits plummet last quarter as a result. The Ski-Doo maker plans to cut snowmobile production by 30 per cent this year due to the build-up of inventory languishing in retailers’ stockrooms across Canada and the United States. Profits fell 48.5 per cent year over year in the three months ended Jan. 31. BRP posted net income of $188.2 million for the quarter versus $365.1 million a year earlier. On a normalized basis, the company said it earned $2.46 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a normalized profit of $3.85 per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press

