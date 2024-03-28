No joke: UK comedian told to remove hot dog from subway poster over junk food ban

A view of a poster advertising comedian Ed Gamble's Hot Diggity Dog tour on the Bakerloo line platform at Embankment underground station in London, Wednesday March 27, 2024. Gamble has been ordered to change a subway station poster campaign for his new standup show because the image of a hot dog violated the transit network’s ban on junk food advertising. The poster for the show, “Hot Diggity Dog,” showed a mustard- and ketchup-smeared Gamble beside a half-eaten hot dog on a plate. A bemused Gamble replaced the wiener with a cucumber, and the poster was approved. (Joe Sene/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 7:55 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 8:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — On the London Underground, hot dogs are no joking matter.

Comedian Ed Gamble has been ordered to change a subway station poster campaign for his new standup show because the image of a hot dog violated the transit network’s ban on junk food advertising.

The poster for the show, “Hot Diggity Dog,” showed a mustard- and ketchup-smeared Gamble beside a half-eaten hot dog on a plate.

A bemused Gamble replaced the wiener with a cucumber, and the poster was approved.

Gamble, who is diabetic and co-hosts the “Off Menu” food podcast, said he could see the point of the ad rules, which are intended to help curb obesity in children.

“But the new posters promote something way more harmful — the idea that cucumbers pair well with ketchup and mustard,” he said.

Gamble isn’t complaining about the extra publicity the case has generated.

“The posters are making way beyond their value now,” he told the BBC on Thursday.

Since 2019, Transport for London has banned ads for foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt from the city’s subway trains and stations, buses and bus shelters. It also bars advertisements that promote unhealthy or unrealistic body shapes.

“Following a review of the advert, we advised that elements would need to be removed or obscured to ensure it complied with our policy,” the transit operator said. “A revised advert is now running on the network and we are always happy to work with people to ensure adverts follow our policy.”

Last year a poster for the play “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” featuring a large wedding cake fell foul of the rules. TFL ordered the cake to be cut from the ad.

The ad policy has attracted the ire of Britain’s tabloid press, with The Sun slamming “killjoy TFL bosses.”

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District School...

breaking

50m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

2h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

40m ago

Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know
Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know

The boys of summer are back, and despite an underwhelming playoff loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins last year, there is a good deal of optimism surrounding your 2024 Toronto Blue Jays. The core...

13m ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District School...

breaking

50m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

2h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

40m ago

Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know
Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know

The boys of summer are back, and despite an underwhelming playoff loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins last year, there is a good deal of optimism surrounding your 2024 Toronto Blue Jays. The core...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

9h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

13h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

13h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

15h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

17h ago

More Videos