On pre-budget charm offensive, Trudeau announces plans to expand $10-a-day child care

SURREY, B.C. — The federal government’s pre-budget charm offensive is back for a second straight day — this time aimed at parents and child care providers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government plans to provide more than $1 billion in low-cost loans, grants and student loan forgiveness to expand child care across Canada.

Trudeau made the announcement in Surrey, B.C., part of the Liberal government’s effort to win back support among younger voters and middle-class families.

He says an additional $60 million will be set aside for non-repayable grants for eligible child care centres to build new spaces or renovate.

The government will also offer student loan forgiveness to rural and remote early childhood educators and another $10 million over two years to bolster their ranks with extra training.

The funding for more affordable child care spaces is an extension of the government’s $10-a-day child care program agreed to by all provinces and territories.

On Wednesday, Trudeau kicked off the pre-budget tour by detailing a $15-million fund and a bill of rights to better protect tenants who rent their homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press