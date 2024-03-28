One person dead in late-night North York shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 28, 2024 11:14 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 11:41 pm.

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York.

Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a black Mercedes but provided no further suspect descriptions.

