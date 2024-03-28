One person dead in late-night North York shooting
Posted March 28, 2024 11:14 pm.
Last Updated March 28, 2024 11:41 pm.
One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York.
Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a black Mercedes but provided no further suspect descriptions.