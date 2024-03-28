Ontario reaches ‘new deal’ with City of Ottawa

Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford shakes hands with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe at the Ottawa Board of Trade's Mayor's Breakfast Series, in Ottawa, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 28, 2024

Ontario has reached a so-called “new deal” with the City of Ottawa that sees the province take over certain major costs, the provincial government said Thursday.

The province will take over ownership of Highway 174, support the repairs of major connecting roads and open a new police station downtown.

“This historic new deal reflects our government’s dedication to the economic success of Ottawa and all of eastern Ontario,” Premier Doug Ford wrote in a statement.

“I want to thank Mayor Sutcliffe for working with us to reach an agreement that will help Ottawa continue rebuilding its economy and deliver on key priorities, including building homes and highways.”

Ford said the deal reflects the city’s unique position as the country’s capital and eastern Ontario’s economic engine.

The province will give the city $546 million in a 10-year deal to help its economic recovery and revitalization. 

“This is a big win for Ottawa,” Mayor Mark Sutcliffe wrote in a statement. 

“These investments will relieve significant budget pressures for the city and will help us to deliver better services to our residents.”

A tranche of money will also go toward conditional funding for emergency shelters, the design and construction of an interchange on Highway 416 in the suburbs, and a transitway. 

Ontario said the city has made a number of “reciprocal commitments” to the province, including opening up land for housing development, strengthening the vacant home tax and minimizing taxation. 

Ford and Sutcliffe also called on the federal government to “do its part to help revitalize the downtown economy.”

Last fall, Ford announced a deal with the City of Toronto that saw the province take over ownership and operational costs of two highways as the city faced a $1.5-billion shortfall for 2024.

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

updated

11m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

1h ago

Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police
Markham home 'target of gunshots' for third time in a month: police

A home in Markham has been the "target of gunshots" for the third time in a month, with all of the shootings happening in broad daylight, police in York Region say. The home is located in a residential...

44m ago

Man, 80, charged after antisemitic graffiti found in washrooms
Man, 80, charged after antisemitic graffiti found in washrooms

Toronto police have charged an 80-year-old man after washrooms in a retail store were vandalized with antisemitic graffiti. Investigators say between Jan. 20 and March 26, washrooms at a business in...

3m ago

