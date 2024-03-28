Russia arrests another suspect in concert hall attack that killed 143

A bouquet of flowers inserted into the road fence in front of the burnt Crocus City Hall, center, on the western outskirts of Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 12:27 pm.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top investigative body said Thursday that another suspect has been detained as an accomplice in the attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 143 people.

A statement from the Investigative Committee said the latest person detained was involved in financing Friday’s attack on the Crocus City concert hall in which gunmen shot people who were waiting for a show by a popular rock band and then set the building on fire. It did not give further details of the suspect’s identity or alleged actions.

Officials previously said that 11 suspects had been arrested, including four who allegedly carried out the attack. Those four, identified as Tajik nationals, appeared in a Moscow court on Sunday on terrorism charges and showed signs of severe beatings. One appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing.

A faction of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre. But Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have persistently claimed, without presenting evidence, that Ukraine and the West had a role in the attack.

The Investigative Committee statement said it has “confirmed data that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, which were used in preparing the crime.”

Ukraine denies involvement and its officials claim that Moscow is pushing the allegation as a pretext to intensify its fighting in Ukraine.

Health officials said Thursday that about 70 people remain hospitalized from injuries in the attack, many of them in severe condition.

The Associated Press

