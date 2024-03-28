Russia perseveres with bombardments of Ukraine in an effort to wear down air defenses

Rescue workers clear the rubble of a destroyed house after a Russian drone attack on a residential neighbourhood, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Illia Novikov, The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 6:09 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 6:12 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired salvoes of drones and missiles overnight at southern and eastern regions of Ukraine, authorities said Thursday, injuring more than a dozen people as the Kremlin’s forces persevered with attritional attacks designed to wear down Ukrainian defenses.

Air defense systems intercepted 26 out of 28 Shahed drones, Ukraine’s air force said. Russian forces also launched five missiles overnight, it said.

The regular bombardment of Ukraine by the Kremlin’s forces during the war has recently gained momentum, with missile barrages of the capital Kyiv and strikes on energy facilities across the country. The attacks also aim to weaken Ukrainian morale and act as retribution for Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian soil.

One of Russia’s goals is to “deplete Ukraine’s inventory of ground-based air defense,” according to a recent military assessment published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

That would erode some of Ukraine’s combat ability as it waits on pledged but delayed military support from the West, including ammunition for its artillery and air defenses.

“Kyiv is confronted by the threat that an attritional war in the air domain will increasingly favor Russia without adequate support from the U.S. and its allies,” the IISS said. “Ukraine’s ability to continue to counter Russian air threats and impose costs on the Russian Aerospace Forces remains important to the outcome of the war.”

Ukraine is awaiting the delivery of F-16s fighter jets, which will help place pressure on Russia, from its Western partners. Ukrainian pilots have been training in the West for months on how to fly the warplanes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine’s Western allies against providing air bases in their countries from where the F-16s could launch sorties against the Kremlin’s forces, saying those bases would be a “legitimate target.” The F-16s require a high standard of runways and reinforced hangars to protect them when they are on the ground.

Military analysts have said the arrival of potentially dozens of F-16s won’t be a game-changer, though Ukrainian officials have welcomed them as an opportunity to hit back at Russia’s air dominance.

Putin insisted the F-16s “won’t change the situation on the battlefield.”

“We will destroy their warplanes just as we destroy their tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment, including multiple rocket launchers,” Putin said in comments to military pilots during a visit to an air base late Wednesday.

Even so, Putin said, Russia has no intention of starting a war with NATO. He said it was “sheer nonsense” to think that Russia could attack a NATO member country after the Ukraine war.

Authorities in the Mykolaiv region, near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine, said 12 people were injured and six residential buildings were damaged in a Russian strike on the city on Wednesday afternoon with a ballistic missile.

In an overnight attack on the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, Shahed drones struck a residential area, lightly injuring two women aged 72 and 74, according to regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov. Rescue services said seven buildings were damaged.

The Black Sea city of Odesa repelled three missile and drone attacks, officials said.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Illia Novikov, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District School...

breaking

1m ago

Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold
Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold

Joyce Dodge has lived in her one-bedroom apartment at Chartwell Heritage Glen for 20 years. However, the soon-to-be 92-year-old is now scrambling, along with almost 200 other seniors, to find a new place...

12h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District School...

breaking

1m ago

Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold
Seniors facing eviction after Mississauga retirement home sold

Joyce Dodge has lived in her one-bedroom apartment at Chartwell Heritage Glen for 20 years. However, the soon-to-be 92-year-old is now scrambling, along with almost 200 other seniors, to find a new place...

12h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

1h ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

8h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

12h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

12h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

16h ago

1:09
6 workers feared dead after Baltimore bridge collapse
6 workers feared dead after Baltimore bridge collapse

When the container ship Dali slammed into the pillar around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, it caused a long span of the bridge, a major link in the region's transport networks, to crumple into the Patapsco River.

22h ago

More Videos