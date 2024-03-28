‘Stop with the excuses:’ Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

A look inside one of the courtrooms at the new billion dollar courthouse in Toronto.
A look inside one of the courtrooms at the new billion dollar courthouse in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By Shauna Hunt and John Marchesan

Posted March 28, 2024 9:09 pm.

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases – some involving sexual and physical assault – are being thrown out due to delays and backlogs.

Cait Alexander and Emily Ager spoke out about a court system in turmoil after rape and assault charges against their alleged attackers were dropped due to delays and time constraints in the Ontario court system.

“Twice the criminal trial was scheduled. Twice it was cancelled under Chapter 11b of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This means an extremely violent abuser is free without a single consequence,” said Alexander, who earlier this week shared graphic photos with CityNews that documented some of the abuse, images that would have been used as evidence in the trial against her ex-boyfriend.

Related:

Pressures on the justice system started ramping up after the 2016 Supreme Court ruling to ensure trials were completed within 18 months of charges being laid or 30 months for federal cases. Critics say while the intentions were good, the system was not properly funded or staffed to handle the new pace.

“Dethrone the Jordan decision. R. vs Jordan was based on drug charges, it should never have been applied to cases regarding sexual assault and domestic violence,” said Emily Ager, whose rape trial came to an abrupt end last November due to the lack of courtrooms available to hear the case within the strict time limits set by the Supreme Court.

The province opened a new billion-dollar courthouse on Armory Street in February 2023 to consolidate criminal proceedings from six Ontario Court of Justice facilities in Toronto, North York, and Scarborough. However, staffing issues and courtroom closures have exacerbated the backlog when it comes to getting cases heard within the legal time constraints.

NDP MPP Kristin Wong-Tam, who is also the opposition critic of the Attorney General, says the Ford government has failed to fix the issue.

“This government released its budget just two days ago. Court backlogs, bail and pre-trial detention were never mentioned not once. Emily’s rape trial began but could not finish because the timeline ran out,” she said in the legislature.

Attorney General Doug Downey told the legislature the government has hired over 340 individuals – crown prosecutors, victim witness assistants, court employees – to deal with the overcrowded court system.

Both Ager and Alexander say they will not back down and will continue to advocate until drastic measures are taken to ensure justice is served.

“This goes beyond us. We know that there are other victims of this broken legal system who like us will live with this pain forever. Enough is enough, stop with the excuses and make real change,” said Ager.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

3h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

5h ago

Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims
Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims

A 26-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges of sexual assault against a minor and police believe there may be other victims. Police in York Region say Anthony Panes was working as a martial arts coach...

2h ago

Woman sought for allegedly stealing apartment deposits in Toronto rental scam, police say
Woman sought for allegedly stealing apartment deposits in Toronto rental scam, police say

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stole deposits from people looking for apartments in Toronto. Investigators say between June 2023 and August 2023 the woman advertised apartments...

6h ago

Top Stories

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

3h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

5h ago

Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims
Martial arts coach charged with sexual assault, police suspect more victims

A 26-year-old Newmarket man is facing charges of sexual assault against a minor and police believe there may be other victims. Police in York Region say Anthony Panes was working as a martial arts coach...

2h ago

Woman sought for allegedly stealing apartment deposits in Toronto rental scam, police say
Woman sought for allegedly stealing apartment deposits in Toronto rental scam, police say

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly stole deposits from people looking for apartments in Toronto. Investigators say between June 2023 and August 2023 the woman advertised apartments...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

4h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

12h ago

2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:25
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start

Budget constraints and continued opposition stand in the way of an e-scooter program possibly being launched any time soon. Mark McAllister looks at the roadblocks and the city's efforts to create an overall micromobility strategy.
2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

23h ago

More Videos