The British Museum names Nicholas Cullinan its new director as it tries to get over a rocky patch

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted March 28, 2024 9:09 am.

Last Updated March 28, 2024 9:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum on Thursday appointed National Portrait Gallery chief Nicholas Cullinan as its new director, as the 265-year-old institution grapples with the apparent theft of hundreds of artifacts and growing international scrutiny of its collection.

Previous director Hartwig Fischer resigned in August after the museum disclosed that more than 1,800 items were missing in an apparent case of insider theft. Many of the items had been offered for sale online.

Mark Jones, former head of the Victoria and Albert Museum, has served as interim director since then. Cullinan will replace him in the summer.

Cullinan has been director of the National Portrait Gallery since 2015, overseeing a major refurbishment of the building beside London’s Trafalgar Square. He has previously worked at Tate Modern in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

His appointment was approved by the British Museum’s trustees and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Cullinan said it was an honor to become director of “one of the greatest museums in the world.”

He said he looked forward to leading the institution through “the most significant transformations, both architectural and intellectual, happening in any museum globally, to continue making the British Museum the most engaged and collaborative it can be.”

The museum fired a longstanding curator, Paul Higgs, over the missing items, and is suing him at the High Court. Lawyers for the museum say Higgs “abused his position of trust” to steal ancient gems, gold jewelry and other pieces from storerooms over the course of a decade.

Higgs, who worked in the museum’s Greece and Rome department for more than two decades, denies the allegations and intends to dispute the museum’s legal claim.

Police are also investigating, but no one has been charged.

The 18th-century museum in central London’s Bloomsbury district is one of Britain’s biggest tourist attractions, visited by 6 million people a year. They come to see a collection that ranges from Egyptian mummies and ancient Greek statues to Viking hoards, scrolls bearing 12th-century Chinese poetry and masks created by the Indigenous peoples of Canada.

The museum faces growing pressure over items taken from other countries during the period of the British Empire -– especially the Parthenon Marbles, 2,500-year-old sculptures that were taken from Athens in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin.

Greece has campaigned for decades for the marbles to be returned. The British Museum is banned by law from giving the sculptures back to Greece, but its leaders have held talks with Greek officials about a compromise, such as a long-term loan.

Those efforts suffered a setback in November, when a diplomatic spat erupted over the marbles, and Prime Minister Sunak abruptly canceled a planned meeting with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

British Museum Chairman George Osborne said that with Cullinan’s appointment, the institution was entering “a new chapter in the long story of the British Museum with confidence, and back on the front foot.”

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

5m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

23m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'
Ontario school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat for $4.5B, claiming they're 'disrupting student learning'

Four Ontario school boards have commenced legal action against social media giants TikTok, Meta Inc. and Snapchat for "disrupting student learning and the education system." The Toronto District...

5m ago

Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals
Mississauga man wanted in 2022 Vaughan double homicide arrested by U.S. Marshals

A man from Mississauga wanted on a Canada-wide warrant concerning a 2022 double homicide in Vaughan was arrested by United States Marshals this week, York Regional Police said. Kensworth Alton Francis,...

23m ago

Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA
Easter long weekend: What's open and closed in Toronto, GTA

The Easter long weekend is upon us and it looks like the weather will cooperate for outdoor plans that include Easter parades and egg hunts. For now, the forecast calls for sun and cloud on Good Friday...

1h ago

Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire
Woman in her 70s seriously injured in Etobicoke residential fire

A woman is recovering in hospital from serious injuries following an early-morning fire at a residential building in Etobicoke. Fire crews were notified of a one-alarm fire at 30 Foch Avenue near Browns...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights
Trudeau promises renters’ bill of rights

The federal Liberals trying to appeal to young voters, as it announces a suite of new measures aimed at renters - to be included in the federal budget.

11h ago

2:57
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold
Seniors face eviction after retirement home sold

About 200 Mississauga seniors are searching for a new place to live after being served notices to get out of their retirement home. Caryn Ceolin with why the residence is permanently closing and the uncertainty facing families.

15h ago

2:29
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.
Nearly 50 cars have been recovered as police foil significant auto-theft ring.

Toronto police have recovered dozens of vehicles during investigations that included undercover sting operations. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Paranoid

15h ago

2:15
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot
Business owners, church members fight to save Toronto parking lot

A parking lot in Toronto’s west end is slated to be taken away but business owners say the plan could force them to close down. Pat Taney reports

16h ago

2:07
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations
150 charges laid in auto theft investigations

Toronto police have arrested 7 people in connection to a pair of ongoing auto theft investigations. As Shauna Hunt reports, officials have recovered dozens of vehicles and seized numerous weapons in a multi-jurisdictional effort.

19h ago

More Videos