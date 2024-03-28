Blue Jays to open season in Tampa Bay. What you need to know

The boys of summer are back, and despite an underwhelming playoff loss at the hands of the Minnesota Twins last year, there is a good deal of optimism surrounding your 2024 Toronto Blue Jays.

The core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk is back, with other familiar faces looking to prove that there won’t be a repeat of last year when much of the team struggled to put together a string of consistent offence.

All eyes will be on Guerrero, who, after a mediocre statistical campaign and critical blunder on the basepaths, entered spring training in the best shape of his life and with an altered and supposed improved swing. Let’s not forget that Guerrero is still only 25 and was regarded as one of the league’s best young hitters only a few years ago.

On the pitching side, this year’s Blue Jays look almost identical. Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, and Yusei Kikuchi are all returning. Alek Manoah will open the season on the injured list, and the Blue Jays will turn to Bowden Francis as the club’s fifth starter.

Toronto starts the regular season in Tampa Bay against the Rays, the first of a 10-game road trip that doesn’t look easy on paper. The trip will include stops in New York against the Yankees and Houston against the Astros.

First pitch is slated for 4:10 p.m. ET, live on Sportsnet. Berrios gets the ball for Toronto, with Zach Eflin countering for the Rays. Until then, here are some key storylines entering the 2024 season.

Some newcomers and familiar faces

Justin Turner and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will make their regular-season Blue Jays debuts on Thursday.

Turner, 39, was signed to a one-year, $13-million deal, while Kiner-Falefa, 29, inked a two-year, $15-million deal earlier in the offseason. Both players are familiar with the American League East division, having most recently played for the Red Sox and Yankees.

Turner and Kiner-Falefa were brought in to ease the loss of Matt Chapman, who, after sitting idle for much of the offseason looking for a new contract, eventually signed with the San Francisco Giants.

Other former players with new homes include Whit Merrifield (Philadelphia), Santiago Espinal (traded to Cincinnati), Brandon Belt (free agent), Hyun Jin Ryu (Korean league), and Jordan Hicks (San Francisco).

Photo courtesy: The Associated Press

There was no Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto. Cody Bellinger signed in Chicago. Instead, Toronto’s most expensive offseason acquisition was Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodriguez, who inked a five-year, $32 million contract.

Rodriguez, who just turned 27, has an intriguing repertoire and can both start and be relied on as a reliever, having done both internationally. The Blue Jays intend to stretch him out for now, as the right-hander will begin the year in triple-A and ramp up his pitch count in the minors. The length of Rodriguez’s deal indicates that the front office views him as a long-term starter.

Finally, one familiar face who somewhat unexpectedly returned is Kevin Kiermaier. The veteran resigned with the Blue Jays on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million. The 33-year-old defensive wizard is expected to handle center field duties once again.

Injuries piling up

After navigating through last season mostly healthy, the Blue Jays are opening the regular season without some important players, notably their Canadian closer.

Jordan Romano (elbow) will likely begin the year on the injured list. He’s ramping up from discomfort felt earlier in spring training. Setup man Erik Swanson (forearm) will likely join Romano on the IL.

Catcher Danny Jansen will miss a few more weeks recovering from a finger injury. Kirk will handle much of the catching duties at the start and will be backed up by Brian Serven in the interim.

As mentioned, Manoah will not be with the team on opening day. He experienced shoulder discomfort after his first and only spring start, and manager John Schneider said it could take some time for the 26-year-old to work his way back.

Francis will start the season in the rotation, while Nate Pearson, Mitch White and Wes Parsons all made the club as pitching depth.

When will Joey Votto debut?

He’s a Canadian baseball legend and former Hall of Famer, so he warrants his own spot here. After failing to land a difference-maker like Ohtani, the Blue Jays front office didn’t pivot by signing a big name. Eventually, they brought in slugger Daniel Vogelbach, who made the team, and Votto, who hasn’t yet.

The 40-year-old from Etobicoke, Ont., signed with his hometown club on March 8 after spending 17 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

While Vogelbach will be relied on as a masher off the bench, Votto, now 40, will be eased into major league action after rolling on a bat in the dugout and suffering an ankle injury in his only spring game with the Blue Jays.

Votto has said his intention and desire is to earn his place on the major-league team, which means he will start the season in triple-A Buffalo with the Bisons.

There are also some major stakes at play here, as Votto is currently 25 hits back of Larry Walker for most ever by a Canadian in the majors. Votto accomplishing that feat in Blue Jays colours would be one of the year’s best stories.