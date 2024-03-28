Toronto police say man stole Jeep during test drive

Police are seeking this man in connection to a vehicle theft. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 28, 2024 5:50 pm.

Toronto police say a man who pretended to be interested in buying a Jeep that was for sale raced off in the vehicle during a test drive and never came back.

It happened on Monday, March 11, 2024, at around 3 p.m. in the Allen Road and Rimrock Road area.

Investigators says the suspect contacted a man about test driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer that was advertised for sale.

“The suspect got into the vehicle and sped off before the man could enter the passenger side,” police said in a release.

The suspect did not return the vehicle.

He’s described as having short dark hair, a dark beard and dark eyebrows. Police say he was wearing glasses, dark shoes, beige khaki style pants, a grey hoodie and a dark Nike jacket with an orange swoosh on the back.

Top Stories

Blue Jays homer three times in Opening Day win against Tampa Bay
Blue Jays homer three times in Opening Day win against Tampa Bay

George Springer, Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered Thursday to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a season-opening 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Alejandro Kirk and Bo Bichette drove in...

8m ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

21m ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

2h ago

Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List
Ontario Power Generation employees make up top earners on annual Sunshine List

Two Ontario Power Generation (OPG) executives exceeded $1 million dollar salaries in 2023 and OPG employees made up six of Ontario's Top 10 earners, the province's annual Sunshine List has revealed. The...

1h ago

