Toronto police say man stole Jeep during test drive
Posted March 28, 2024 5:50 pm.
Toronto police say a man who pretended to be interested in buying a Jeep that was for sale raced off in the vehicle during a test drive and never came back.
It happened on Monday, March 11, 2024, at around 3 p.m. in the Allen Road and Rimrock Road area.
Investigators says the suspect contacted a man about test driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer that was advertised for sale.
“The suspect got into the vehicle and sped off before the man could enter the passenger side,” police said in a release.
The suspect did not return the vehicle.
He’s described as having short dark hair, a dark beard and dark eyebrows. Police say he was wearing glasses, dark shoes, beige khaki style pants, a grey hoodie and a dark Nike jacket with an orange swoosh on the back.