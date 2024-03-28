Toronto police say man stole Jeep during test drive

Toronto police say a man who pretended to be interested in buying a Jeep that was for sale raced off in the vehicle during a test drive and never came back.

It happened on Monday, March 11, 2024, at around 3 p.m. in the Allen Road and Rimrock Road area.

Investigators says the suspect contacted a man about test driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer that was advertised for sale.

“The suspect got into the vehicle and sped off before the man could enter the passenger side,” police said in a release.

The suspect did not return the vehicle.

He’s described as having short dark hair, a dark beard and dark eyebrows. Police say he was wearing glasses, dark shoes, beige khaki style pants, a grey hoodie and a dark Nike jacket with an orange swoosh on the back.

Police are seeking this man in connection to a vehicle theft. Toronto Police